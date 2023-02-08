Wellness PRO Nutrition Announces Revised Formula of Keto Friendly Meal Replacement Shakes for Women Over 40
WellnessPro Nutrition announces a revised formula of keto friendly meal replacement shakes for weight loss and low carb lifestyleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium quality keto friendly meal replacement shakes will take stress out of meal prep for busy professional women and perfect for budget friendly keto diet plans.. The shakes that taste like cake were designed for busy women to save more time, create more life and work balance and still nourish their body with proper nutrients without sugar and extra calories. The meal replacement shakes can help women struggling with weight issues and they can jumpstart your diet journey. A lot of women at the age 40 and above start struggling with weight loss and maintaining it.
The WellnessPro Nutrition shakes created by Dr Tatiana Kolpakova, will transform boring and tasteless “healthy meals'' into delicious energizing complete meal shakes. The shakes are nutrient rich meal replacements that are loaded with digestive enzymes and high quality protein to ensure better absorption and to have more energy.
Dr Kolpakova had a vision to provide the healthiest and satisfying meal replacement and to be sure that the shakes would be cost effective and still provide the best nutritional value. She said “ The truth is…many busy women like myself have no time for proper sit down meals and they are constantly working or taking care of their family, kids and doing daily chores. They stay busy. But they need to fuel their body with good food without feeling bloated and tired after a high carb meal or sugar loaded snacks.”
Mrs Kolpakova’s research has revealed that the majority of complete meal shakes lack the key ingredients to ensure effective and long lasting weight loss and give our body the best nutrients. With her extensive experience in the medical and wellness industries she believes that the right shake could be a perfect complete meal in a jar, something that would be a part of daily or weekly lifestyle.
Whether a client is interested in losing weight or simply getting the best nutrition, wellness pro shakes will be the foundation of a daily regimen. Dr Kolpakova perfected the recipe and the shakes come in two flavors and sold as a part of weight loss package or individually. The biggest benefit of the shake is that they do have low sugar, low carb and low calorie yet they have the perfect balance of all nutrients that curbs appetite and balances your sugar levels without feeling hungry and deprived.
According to Dr Kolpakova the shakes can teach our body to eat healthy and be mindful of our food choices. She added, ”Packed with the right amounts of proteins, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, fruit and vegetable extracts, it will help you achieve great physical shape while feeling your very best. If you want to accelerate your weight loss, make sure that you consume your shakes with detoxifying daily cleanses with probiotics and our exclusive carb blocker to restore digestion, speed up metabolism, and control appetite throughout the day”.
As a brand New Year weight loss resolution, the WellnessPro Nutrition team recommends to start 30 day plan to detox from sugar and get back on track and jumpstart your fitness goals. It can be a truly secret weapon to losing weight and gaining better health.
WellnessPro Nutrition is science-based, innovative nutritional products that have been created in collaboration with the staff nutritionist for two U.S. Presidents and U.S. Olympic Team.
For media inquiries contact publicist Tatyana Gann at 615-354-7625
For more information on the shakes for women and subscribe to the weight loss newsletter visit http://www.wellnesspronutrition.com
Tatiana Kolpakova
Wellness PRO
tatianak@wellnesspro.com