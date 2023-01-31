Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,030 in the last 365 days.

Gale Force Digital Technologies Introduces ReForce Reputation Management Software

Generate Positive Reviews and Manage Feedback

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gale Force Digital Technologies has announced the introduction of its new reputation management software, ReForce. The application allows businesses to privately manage online feedback and generate positive reviews from customers.

The ReForce Benefit
Online customer reviews have become increasingly impactful on consumer decision making. It’s crucial that businesses have a steady influx of positive reviews on their business listing profiles to ensure they remain competitive. ReForce simplifies the reputation management process whether a company manages one or thousands of locations. Managers can turn customers into strong advocates of a business with ReForce.

This cutting-edge software makes responding to comments seamless and productive. Using an internal feedback workflow, ReForce users can identify unhappy customers before they publish their negative opinions online. Having the opportunity to resolve issues sooner empowers the company to turn unhappy customers into positive reviews instead.

ReForce users can trace online feedback back to the company representative that served the customer. This gives businesses valuable insight into ways they can both enhance the customer experience, as well as corporate culture and reputation.

Increased numbers of positive reviews results in improved search engine rankings, and a positive impact on the consumer’s purchase decision.

About Gale Force Digital Technologies
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Gale Force Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2014. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool; LocalForce, a local search management solution; ClickForce, a paid search advertising platform; SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts; AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution; and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce is continually crafting and refining products to better serve its ever-growing client base.

Brendan Carson
Gale Force Digital Technologies
pr@galeforcedigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Gale Force Digital Technologies Introduces ReForce Reputation Management Software

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.