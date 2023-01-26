Gale Force Digital Technologies Introduces ClickForce Paid Search Marketing Software
Optimize Search Engine Campaigns at ScaleWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gale Force Digital Technologies has announced the introduction of its newest software for paid search marketing, ClickForce. The application allows agencies and businesses to execute and optimize pay-per-click campaigns at scale while optimizing to the conversion events that drive growth.
The ClickForce Benefit
Paid search engine marketing is a leading tactic for reaching new prospects that are seeking a given good or service. For large businesses and agencies, managing multiple search campaigns at once can be cumbersome and inefficient. With ClickForce, businesses can take advantage of automatic keyword and bid adjustments that optimize campaigns to generate onsite conversions, such as form fills and phone calls. ClickForce comes complete with fully managed services, meaning subscribers are not required to make the ongoing manual optimizations that come with direct-to-publisher paid search. The application also attributes conversions to the keywords that produced results, allowing advertising budgets to be re-allocated to minimize waste. The application boasts the most extensive feature set available for PPC platforms.
ClickForce is a performance-driven marketing tool that gives firms the solutions needed to be at the top of the search results page without paying the high price for the first position. ClickForce generates optimized PPC results for individual businesses and agencies at the lowest cost.
Along with PPC software, GaleForce offers clients the ability to save time by streamlining all marketing projects with built-in organizational technology. Other GaleForce products include software solutions for social media, reputation management, media planning, SEO, review management and more tools to help simplify the scheduling process and track marketing content effectively.
About Gale Force Digital Technologies
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Gale Force Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2014. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool; LocalForce, a local search management solution; ClickForce, a paid search advertising platform; SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts; AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution; and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce is continually crafting and refining products to better serve its ever-growing client base.
