Global Digital Agency, Digital Drew, Reaches Milestone Fifth Year Of Success
EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Drew, a digital marketing agency named after its founder that is based in New York City, is taking on the digital marketing world by storm and has reached a big milestone in its journey. Starting in 2017 with just one client, Digital Drew has just hit the five year milestone. The rise in technology being implemented into our everyday lives has made digital marketing an even more valuable niche, and Digital Drew has made his mark. Digital Drew has a passion and a talent for utilizing the platforms available on the internet to help businesses promote their visions. Starting his business with just one client and building it to over 50 clients internationally, Digital Drew has not only grown his own figures to close to seven digits, but is helping businesses around the globe reach their digital marketing goals in just five years since starting his agency.
“I have always loved helping people and computers,” says founder of Digital Drew. Combining his love for serving people and using technology, Digital Drew provides a full suite of services for businesses and individuals looking to build their online presence and generate leads. Utilizing Facebook, Google and Instagram ads, SEO, Website development, email marketing, and more, he has been able to consistently improve the views and revenue of his clients since founding the company in 2017.“Breaking that seven-figure mark is definitely a goal right now. We are so close.” But beyond that, he wants to find more ways to do more of what he loves.
About Digital Drew:
Drew Blumenthal, aka Digital Drew, is the founder of his namesake brand, Digital Drew - a digital marketing agency. With several years of experience working in advertising with Fortune 500 companies, the New York native opened his agency as a way to provide himself the opportunity for more creativity and freedom. Since starting his business in 2017, he has garnered over 50 clients around the world as well as reaching a revenue close to seven digits, and he is looking to further expand his business. With clients from multiple countries, industries, and backgrounds, Digital Drew and his team is more than equipped to meet their customers needs. For more information, please visit digitaldrewsem.com.
