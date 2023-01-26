Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

AG Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors Secure Unanimous Death-Penalty Recommendation for Man Convicted of Gruesome Murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution today secured a guilty conviction and unanimous vote recommending the death penalty against a Florida Keys man who committed sexual battery and murder. Steven Wolf performed a gruesome sexual battery using a large object that resulted in blunt force trauma and killed a Marathon woman. Due to several aggravating factors, including the heinous nature of the crime and a previous violent felony conviction of manslaughter 40 years prior, Wolf now faces the death penalty.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We secured a unanimous death-penalty recommendation for a depraved killer, who gruesomely murdered a Florida woman. This case is so disturbing, and my heart breaks for the victim’s family. I am so thankful to the jury for sitting through this difficult trial, weighing the evidence presented by my Statewide Prosecutors and taking on the heavy responsibility of a case such as this.”

According to the investigation, conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, local fishermen found a woman’s body in a remote area. Investigators soon found car parts around the body that belonged to Wolf’s van. Authorities located the van abandoned in a Kmart parking lot. The investigation uncovered that Wolf used a large object to penetrate the victim’s genitals, causing blunt force trauma, and strangled the woman before dumping the body.

Attorney General Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors secured a conviction against Wolf for first-degree murder and sexual battery. Wolf faces the death penalty, with a unanimous vote of the jury for recommendation.