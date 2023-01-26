Dr. Charles Roe, AlgiSys BioSciences, Inc. Featured Speaker at International Algae Conference
RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Dr. Charles Roe, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AlgiSys BioSciences, Inc. (AlgiSys), will be a featured speaker at the International Algae Conference & Exposition (IACE) on February 13, 2023, at the SIMEC 2023 Expo in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
The conference, part of the Saudi International Marine Exhibition (SIMEC), is organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA), and will bring together world class algae industry experts to share information and expertise on innovative and sustainable production technologies, processing, product innovation, current issues, and challenges, and to highlight the industry’s global potential for growth.
As a world-leading expert in the field of microalgae and biotechnology, Dr. Roe will be speaking on the “Applications of Algae for EPA Omega-3 Production”.
“I’m honored by this invitation” noted Dr. Roe. “Given our expertise on algae and the work we have done at AlgiSys on EPA Omega-3s, this will be an excellent opportunity to highlight the important role EPA can play in helping the Kingdom reach its food security goals.”
AlgiSys’ plans to build a fermentation production facility in Saudi Arabia to produce not only its EPA Omega-3s and plant protein, but it also has a superior strain of algae rich in DHA Omega-3. The plant will create local employment and serve as an export hub for the Middle East and Europe. AlgiSys will initially be launching into the aquaculture and feed markets, followed by entry into other vertical markets including human nutrition, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.
About AlgiSys BioSciences, Inc. - AlgiSys is a disruptive BioFoodTech company with patented microalgae-based omega-3 and protein solutions for multiple high-growth markets. AlgiSys uses commercial fermentation technology to sustainably produce non-GMO, halal, EPA Omega-3s, plant protein, and DHA Omega-3. AlgiSys’ all-natural products are a traceable and are a complete technology solution that replaces fish oil and fishmeal as a source for human nutrition, pet and animal health, aquaculture, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. www.algisys.com.
AlgiSys is advised by Merchant Edge, an international capital advisory firm with experience in the Middle East. Merchant-Edge provides corporate and public advisory services in debt, equity, refinancing, buy and sell-side M&A, alternative investments, and merchant banking. https://www.merchant-edge.com.
For Further Information:
Roger Frank, Executive VP +1 917 327-7215 Roger.Frank@algisys.com
Jonathan Strum, Managing Director +1 703 795-4805 Jonathan.strum@merchant-edge.com
Jonathan Strum
