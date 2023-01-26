HELMSLEY SPEAR ANNOUNCES NEW LEASE FOR 420 FIFTH AVENUE WITH CITY SOUVENIRS USA, IN PRIME MIDTOWN LOCATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s oldest continuously operating real estate firm founded in 1866, is pleased to announce that the firm has represented City Souvenirs, USA, a prime attraction for tourists, visitors and New Yorkers as well. The new lease is located at 420 Fifth Ave in Midtown, Manhattan. The space covers 2,240 square feet of rentable retail square feet. The announcement was made by Kent M. Swig, President of Helmsley Spear, LLC.
Helmsley Spear’s Showket Ahamed, Associate Broker, represented the tenant, City Souvenirs in this transaction. City Souvenirs signed a lease for a term of ten years with one five-year option to renew. 420 Fifth Avenue is a Class mixed use office and retail building. It is strategically located on Fifth Avenue and 38th Street, near Grand Central and Penn Stations.
The landlord, Dryland Properties LLC. c/o Heritage Realty Services, LLC., was represented by its President & CEO George Constantin. “This has truly been a wonderful achievement bringing a ten-year lease to this vibrant Midtown Fifth Avenue location. And, as New York City continues to rebound, I have been proud to represent City Souvenirs, USA, in this transaction,” said Showket Ahamed.
About Helmsley Spear
Since 1866, Helmsley Spear has been a leader in commercial real estate creating legendary deals that are the cornerstones of the real estate industry, and is the oldest, continually operating real estate firm in America. Evolving from a real estate appraisal company to a full-service firm providing highly-skilled, professional performance and bottom-line profitability for its clients, Helmsley Spear provides property owners and users of real estate with a full array of services including: office and retail leasing; property and asset management; capital advisory services; investment sales and financing; project development and construction management; preventative maintenance and engineering; insurance services and appraisal. Helmsley Spear is independently owned and operated with offices in New York and San Francisco.
