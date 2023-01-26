Allentown Police Department Implements Innovative eSOPH Background Investigation Software to Gain Hiring Efficiencies
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allentown Police Department has made official their decision to move to the eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc.
The Allentown Police Department expects to process at least 250 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the Allentown Police Department will utilize several of eSOPH’s optional features, including the social media screening service, which allows investigators to request social media and online activity screening reports for applicants with one click.
eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Allentown Police Department is now connected to over 165 agencies using the software nationwide.
ABOUT ALLENTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Allentown Police Department provides service to the third most populous city in the state of Pennsylvania and handles over 100,000 calls for service yearly. The department is committed to working closely with community stakeholders and law enforcement partners to effectively ensure the safety and quality of life of the citizens and visitors of Allentown.
ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.
Miller Mendel, Inc. (MMI) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.
