C6Digital Announces $CDIG Token Presale

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- $CDIG token is a utility token that is the primary currency used throughout the C6Digital ecosystem. The token has been launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). The tokenomic design associated with $CDIG went through many iterations before the final model was agreed upon by the core team. The goal was to create a token with multiple utility functions.All transactions within the C6Digital ecosystem will require $CDIG. Users must acquire the token in order to buy event access tickets, upgraded avatars, NFTs, and other items within the ecosystem. Holding certain benchmark amounts of $CDIG will give its holders access to VIP areas, features, special pricing, and other benefits.Individuals can participate in the presale and acquire $CDIG tokens. The presale will have three different pricing stages and concludes on May 31, 2023. More information can be found on the company's website C6Digital EcosystemThe benefits to operating virtual events as opposed to in-person events are many. These include: more participants, speakers, and interactions, and less overhead costs as well as a reduction of the impact on our planet. C6Digital is committed to discovering and implementing better ways to operate and manage virtual events, conferences, town halls, product launches, etc. while keeping that human touch that we all need.C6Digital will provide its users with a platform for social gatherings ranging from small groups of individuals to large crowds of thousands of attendees. Keynote speakers will be able to join events/conferences without leaving their homes and in-person events will be designed to provide attendees with an ultimate virtual experience.The C6Digital ecosystem is being built using the most advanced technology in VR, cloud computing, blockchain and the hyper-realistic graphic engine of Unreal Engine 5, the setting for all of our VR events. The environment will contain high-fidelity objects and models to enhance the user experience.The hyper-realistic metaverse of C6Digital will be world class when it comes to giving users exceptional virtual experiences. It allows people to do the things they normally do in real life but in an amazingly hyped-up manner. The C6Digital metaverse will be an avenue for immersive experiences that bring value to users in real life.About C6DigitalThe C6Digital metaverse is an end-to-end platform for running various events, amplifying user experiences with stunning virtual venues while real-time chat and interaction bring an audience together before, during and after the event. Events can be completely different, ranging from a business meeting to an entertainment event with thousands of participants. C6Digital will host separate locations for different types of events without the need to connect with 3rd party providers.Disclaimer:The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).