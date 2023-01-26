The Negro Question documentary "I know who I am"
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Negro Question Bookstore is happy to announce the release of its first animated Documentary (I know who I am) on the Jewishness of African Americans in the United States and those Negroes in the Americas. This documentary will expose the viewer to untampered artifacts, eyewitness accounts, and validated artifacts brought back to life through animation. The viewer will learn the name of the 11th dynasty of Egypt Pharaoh that kidnapped Sarah. Viewers will learn the names of the 12TH Dynasty of Egypt Pharaohs that promoted Joseph to Governor and the 18th dynasty of Egypt Pharaohs with the last name Moses. The viewer will learn the exact year the Exodus occurred and the year that Solomon’s temple was started and completed.
The viewer will be exposed to ancient maps that show the original name of the Slave Coast was none other than the Kingdom of Judah. Viewers will read a publication from Louisiana State University that states,” sixteen slave ships came from Judah landing 464 Judean slaves at the mouth of the Mississippi. Viewers will read a London Times article dated 1874 that shows a Levite High Priest crossing the Prah River with Sir Morton Stanley. I also placed 15 biblical questions within the documentary to create family enjoyment and participation. This is all the proof that the African Americans and those Negros in the Americas will ever need to prove their Jewishness.
Lee Cummings
