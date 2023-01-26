Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel, Earns Certified Autism Centre ™ Designation

Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel working to enhance accessibility for autistic guests through autism certification through IBCCES

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel, has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The designation is awarded to organizations that complete a training and review process to better understand and assist visitors with autism or sensory sensitivities.

“We are proud to play an important role in welcoming people of determination, including autistic guests by supporting our working team through several training programs on how to communicate and operate with our guests and providing every comfort they may require,” said Salem El-Shahrani, the managing director at Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel.

People of determination and their families can find it challenging to travel to new places or plan family vacations. IBCCES training in the hotel plays an important role to better understand and communicate with the guests with special needs to serve their needs.

“IBCCES is thrilled to partner with Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel in support of Accor Hotels’ long-term goals of accessibility and inclusion,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “Working with industry leaders like Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel will make a huge impact in the MENA region to create more accessible hospitality and lodging options for individuals who are autistic and their families.”

IBCCES provided autism sensitivity and awareness training to hotel employees, which helps the team understand the spectrum of needs a guest may have, communication best practices, basic safety information, and how to assist in case a guest is overwhelmed. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations and insight to enhance the guest experience. The IBCCES certification program also requires periodic renewal and ongoing training to ensure updated knowledge is obtained and requirements are met.

In addition to IBCCES’ autism certification, Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel offers designated hotel rooms for autistic guests which allow guests to control the lighting of the entire room to avoid bright lights, as well as neutral room colors to name few features. The rooms will also be disinfected with specific products to avoid triggering scent sensitivity. To enhance safety, additional locks will be added on the doors and all glass and furniture with sharp edges will be replaced with soft furniture for additional comforts.

The hotel also provides more secluded seating options in restaurants for those with sensory sensitivities to avoid noise as well as a special buffet with foods that suit dietary requirements. Upon request, a special entertainment corner and sensory games friendly to autistic guests will also be provided.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for the hospitality and entertainment organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

Managing Director Salem AL-Shahrani adds, “Fairmont Makkah is a landmark property and has become an iconic building around the world. This iconic hotel is built to cater to all guests requirements, starting from special needs, and we are proud to have been certified with the autism badge to offer those who need a autism friendly hotel stay.”

