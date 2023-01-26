Neurofeedback Treatment Offered at Neurofeedback Services of New York Makes Advancements
Updates to Neurofeedback Treatments Being Made Now for Neurofeedback Patients in New YorkNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study has shown that neurofeedback therapy is an effective treatment for ADHD, depression, and anxiety, among many other mental and behavioral disorders. The study was reviewed by certified professionals at Neurofeedback Services of New York, and they found that most patients who received neurofeedback therapy saw a significant reduction in symptoms.
With the new research in place, the team is eager to continue advancing the neurofeedback treatment services offered to existing and, hopefully, future patients. This exciting news could mean that neurofeedback may become an even more prevalent treatment for these disorders than it already is.
"We've been doing neurofeedback therapy for quite some time, and it's always exciting when new research comes out. Our team is passionate about our services and has seen firsthand proof that it works for our clients. The more backing we can get, the better it will be for business, of course, but more importantly, the more our clients will trust what we're doing is effective. We're looking forward to changing the lives of as many people as possible." the owners and operators of Neurofeedback Services of New York said recently.
Neurofeedback therapy, also known as neurotherapy or neurofeedback, is a form of treatment that uses electrical brain signals to treat neurological disorders. Neurofeedback Services of New York is one of the leading providers of neurotherapy treatments and has recently made great advancements in its services. New procedures, new equipment, and continuing education in their industry have allowed them to remain at the top of the list when it comes to helping people with their emotional, behavioral, mental, and even some physical disorders utilizing non-invasive techniques.
"The true passion and excitement come when our clients make breakthroughs they never thought possible. Some of our patients have been struggling for decades, and after just a few treatments, noticeable results are changing their everyday lives. We love what we do, and we're dedicated to helping those that want to help themselves." one employee said.
Neurofeedback Services of New York uses modern advancements in technology called Quantitative EEG Analysis (QEEG), which measures the electrical activity in different parts of the brain. The data gathered during this process is then used to create a personalized neurotherapy plan for each patient based on their individual needs and goals. No pressure or force is used to make the clients go through any procedure. Instead, it's up to them how strenuous or relaxed they want each session to be, and Neurofeedback Services of New York customizes each visit to ensure their clients are comfortable.
The therapy is non-invasive and drug-free, making it an appealing alternative treatment option for those looking to improve their brain function without potentially dangerous or addictive medications. In addition, new neurofeedback therapy services have emerged in recent years, incorporating the latest research and technology to offer even more advanced and personalized treatment options than ever before.
These services may include using different sensors, such as EEG or MRI, to understand brain activity better and using machine learning algorithms to provide more accurate and efficient therapy. These new services are helping to push the field of neurofeedback forward, making it an increasingly viable treatment option for a wide range of conditions.
In conclusion, neurofeedback therapy has been shown to have various benefits for individuals with conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. Neurofeedback therapy provides real-time feedback on brain activity, allowing individuals to learn to control their brainwave patterns, which can improve symptoms and overall functioning.
Additionally, neurofeedback therapy is non-invasive and has few side effects, making it a safe and effective treatment option. Overall, research suggests that neurofeedback therapy can be a valuable tool for improving mental health and well-being.
To gain more knowledge about neurofeedback therapy in New York and the services offered by Neurofeedback Services of New York, visit their website http://neurofeedbackservicesny.com.
About Neurofeedback Services of New York
Neurofeedback Services of New York, located at 140 W 79th St #2B, New York, NY 10024, offers neurofeedback therapy based on current research. This form of biofeedback uses real-time brain wave displays to teach individuals how to change their brain function and adopt healthier patterns. Certified providers with specialized training and certification in neurofeedback practice provide the service, which may aid in treating conditions such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, and PTSD. To schedule an appointment, call (212) 877-7929.
