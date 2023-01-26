SafetyStratus Closes Out 2022 By Unveiling PI-Centric Updates

SafetyStratus launches a product update in the last quarter of 2022 based on user community feedback that adds value to the EHS management solution through more intelligible design.

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) January 26, 2023

SafetyStratus' enterprise EH&S software platform received an update in the final quarter of 2022 in response to user community discussions. The Product Update, 2022 Q4-1, revolved heavily around additions to the dashboards and adjustments to make the software more principal investigator (PI) centric. These updates are highlighted by conscious attention to design. The preset color scheme, additional icons for easier access to features, and new page arrangements all increase the cohesion of the interface. Additionally, several new dashboards have been added to increase the amount of functional, presentation-ready data available to users.

With the increasing pace of technological advancements and the overabundance of information, it can be hard to prioritize software improvements. "At the end of the year, we want to leave our partners with the understanding that every upgrade we make is for the sake of making safety that much easier to attain," says SafetyStratus' Director of Product Management, Greg Kwolek. These developmental updates are meant to highlight the functionality of the data everyone who participates with the software is working hard to collect and utilize.

