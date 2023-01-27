The Light Within The Shade by Kechi Osondu is available now
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Better understanding of others' plights in life.”
“Pain, purpose, life, and all the beauty in between!”
THE LIGHT WITHIN THE SHADE
This is Kechi's own tale of overcoming the prejudice she suffered because of her mental condition. She begins with her earliest memories and works her way up to the present day as she recounts the occasions and occurrences that have shaped her into the person she is now. This narrative digs deeply into the agony and complexities of a variety of mental health conditions, including but not limited to bipolar illness, depression, mania, anxiety, and PTSD.
Nobody should have to suffer through the ordeal of fighting alone in the shadows. The book "Light Within the Shade" gives readers the tools they need to discover purpose and comfort in the midst of their own personal traumas, sufferings, and mental disorders.
This book can serve as a turning point for those whose suffering has caused them to collapse on the inside. Readers will finish the book with radiant smiles because it will bring out the best in them.
About the Author
Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria and later moved to the United States and spent most of her adult life there, Kechi Osondu is an accounting genius. She has battled severe mental illness since she was a teenager, but after years of suffering, during which she was suicidal and deemed "unproductive," she has finally found peace. She has also found significance in her suffering, overcoming her symptoms to the point where she has discovered a new mission in life: to inspire hope in the lives of those who are mentally ill, their loved ones, and anybody else who is touched by these illnesses.
Don't miss out and grab your copy from here.
Freddy Thomas
“Pain, purpose, life, and all the beauty in between!”
THE LIGHT WITHIN THE SHADE
This is Kechi's own tale of overcoming the prejudice she suffered because of her mental condition. She begins with her earliest memories and works her way up to the present day as she recounts the occasions and occurrences that have shaped her into the person she is now. This narrative digs deeply into the agony and complexities of a variety of mental health conditions, including but not limited to bipolar illness, depression, mania, anxiety, and PTSD.
Nobody should have to suffer through the ordeal of fighting alone in the shadows. The book "Light Within the Shade" gives readers the tools they need to discover purpose and comfort in the midst of their own personal traumas, sufferings, and mental disorders.
This book can serve as a turning point for those whose suffering has caused them to collapse on the inside. Readers will finish the book with radiant smiles because it will bring out the best in them.
About the Author
Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria and later moved to the United States and spent most of her adult life there, Kechi Osondu is an accounting genius. She has battled severe mental illness since she was a teenager, but after years of suffering, during which she was suicidal and deemed "unproductive," she has finally found peace. She has also found significance in her suffering, overcoming her symptoms to the point where she has discovered a new mission in life: to inspire hope in the lives of those who are mentally ill, their loved ones, and anybody else who is touched by these illnesses.
Don't miss out and grab your copy from here.
Freddy Thomas
Woodbridge Publishers
+1 646-740-0925
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter