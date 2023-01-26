Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,888 in the last 365 days.

SafetyStratus Closes Out 2022 By Unveiling PI-Centric Updates

SafetyStratus launches a product update in the last quarter of 2022 based on user community feedback that adds value to the EHS management solution through more intelligible design.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyStratus' enterprise EH&S software platform received an update in the final quarter of 2022 in response to user community discussions. The Product Update, 2022 Q4-1, revolved heavily around additions to the dashboards and adjustments to make the software more principal investigator (PI) centric. These updates are highlighted by conscious attention to design. The preset color scheme, additional icons for easier access to features, and new page arrangements all increase the cohesion of the interface. Additionally, several new dashboards have been added to increase the amount of functional, presentation-ready data available to users.

With the increasing pace of technological advancements and the overabundance of information, it can be hard to prioritize software improvements. "At the end of the year, we want to leave our partners with the understanding that every upgrade we make is for the sake of making safety that much easier to attain," says SafetyStratus' Director of Product Management, Greg Kwolek. These developmental updates are meant to highlight the functionality of the data everyone who participates with the software is working hard to collect and utilize.

To read the full production release notes for 2022 Q4-1, visit the EHS Spark page.

About SafetyStratus
====================
SafetyStratus is designed by EH&S professionals for EH&S professionals. Our multi-level technology platform brings user-friendly, practical innovation to Environmental, Health, and Safety Management in Academia, Healthcare, Construction, and Manufacturing. Our aim is to always be learning. We save lives and the environment by successfully integrating knowledgeable people, sustainable processes, and transformative technology. SafetyStratus has headquarters located in Plano, TX with an employee base of industry experts and leaders, spanning the globe.

For more information visit https://www.safetystratus.com/ or Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Abigail McKay, SafetyStratus Inc., +1 (844) 896-7572, media.help@safetystratus.com

 

SOURCE SafetyStratus Inc.

You just read:

SafetyStratus Closes Out 2022 By Unveiling PI-Centric Updates

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.