InventHelp Inventors Develop All-Natural Hair Growth Formula (TLP-207)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a quick way to regrow my hair for a new hairstyle at work. My husband and I came up with this all-natural hair product," said one of two inventors, from Abbeville, Ala. "Our formula helps grow hair in a matter of weeks."

The SEE- MORE HAIR GROWTH provides an all-natural formula to restore and strengthen hair. In doing so, it would serve as a faster and more effective method than traditional treatments. As a result, it could contribute to stronger hair retention. It also could be used to treat skin problems. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men, women and beauty salons. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-207, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

