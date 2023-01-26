Mortgage Rates Trend Down

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac FMCC today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.13 percent.



"Mortgage rates continue to tick down and, as a result, home purchase demand is thawing from the months-long freeze that gripped the housing market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Potential homebuyers remain sensitive to changes in mortgage rates, but ample demand remains, fueled by first-time homebuyers."

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.13 percent as of January 26, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.15 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.55 percent.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.17 percent, down from last week when it averaged 5.28 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.80 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

