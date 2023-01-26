PFU Wins Two Industry Awards for Product Excellence in Document Scanning

Keypoint Intelligence names fi-8170 a BLI 2023 Scanner Pick Award winner; ScanSnap iX1300 selected by IoT Breakthrough Awards for Wireless Technology Innovation Award

PFU, the global leader in document imaging and manufacturer of Fujitsu and ScanSnap brand document scanners, today announced award wins in product excellence and innovation for two of the company's industry-leading document scanners. The fi-8170 received a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023 Scanner Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence, and the ScanSnap iX1300 took top honors, winning the IoT Breakthrough Awards' Wireless Technology Innovation Award.

The award from Keypoint Intelligence Awards recognizes newly introduced or publicly announced products, capabilities, or technologies that the company's analysts and technicians believe will advance a product category or move the industry forward in a meaningful way. PFU introduced the fi-8170 in March 2022. Featuring innovative capabilities to help companies achieve their digital transformation, sustainability, and efficiency goals, the compact Fujitsu fi-8170 scanner gives small and large organizations unparalleled productivity.

With PFU's exclusive Clear Image Capture technology, the fi-8170 ensures exceptional image quality, far surpassing the capabilities in existing optical technologies. The fi-8170 was designed with a broad array of flexible connectivity options, from USB to PC-less scanning straight to your application – on-premise, or private cloud – resulting in flexible distribution and increased security.

Keypoint Intelligence awarded the fi-8170 with a BLI 2023 Scanner Pick Award based on an extensive product review in which it received excellent or very good ratings in every category, including the following features and benefits:

Outstanding workflow automation and capabilities

Clear Image Capture and built-in PaperStream IP ensure high quality output

iSOP Paper Protection, Overscan Control, Auto Separation Control and Intelligent multi-feed detection, ensure highly reliable media handling

PFU was also recognized as a 2023 IoT Breakthrough Award winner, with the ScanSnap iX1300 receiving the Wireless Technology Innovation Award. IoT Breakthrough Awards is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which provides market intelligence, research and recognition programs in today's more competitive categories of tech, specifically Artificial Intelligence, Digital Health, Cybersecurity, FinTech and Smart Home and Internet-of-Things. The awards program researches, analyzes and recognizes the "breakthrough" leaders, including the ScanSnap iX1300, in the most competitive categories of technology.

ScanSnap scanners feature tools to digitize, organize, and share documents across remote work, education, and personal environments—all with the touch of a button. The smart and ultra-compact ScanSnap iX1300 features an innovative design to empower users with faster, more convenient, Wi-Fi-enabled scanning. ScanSnap's small operating footprint enables work in virtually any environment. Features include:

Easy one-button scanning

Small footprint, space-saving design

Connects to Mac, PC, iOS, Android, and mobile devices

Two easy ways to scan: Automatic Document Feeder & Manual Feeder

Scan to PDF, searchable PDF & JPEG

Equipped with USB and Wi-Fi connectivity

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Keypoint Intelligence and the IoT Breakthrough Awards for our ground-breaking document imaging scanners," said Daisuke Kutsuwada, president and CEO, PFU America, Inc. "PFU's mission is to bridge the physical and the digital worlds for our customers. Our industry-leading fi-8000 and ScanSnap scanners are helping to unlock the full power of digitization by improving the efficiency of workflows, capturing documents and images in their purest form, and drawing deeper insights through exceptional software and cloud computing."

For more information on the fi-8170, please visit https://scanners.us.fujitsu.com/fujitsu-scanners/fi-8170.

For more information on the ScanSnap series of scanners, including the ScanSnap iX300, please visit https://scanners.us.fujitsu.com/scansnap/scansnap-ix1300.

About PFU Limited

PFU Limited ("PFU"), a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd., is a $1.3 billion global enterprise that designs, develops, manufactures, and globally markets computer hardware, peripheral products, enterprise software and systems. PFU is one of the world's leading document scanner companies which offers a broad portfolio of document scanners for personal, desktop, workgroup and high-volume production environment. PFU has been engaged in the document imaging scanner business for more than 30 years. For more information, please see https://www.pfu.fujitsu.com/global/.

Copyright ©2023 PFU America, Inc. ("PAI"). ScanSnap and fi-8170 are registered trademarks of PFU Limited ("PFU"). All text, graphics, trademarks, logos contained herein related to PFU or PAI are owned, controlled or licensed by or to PAI with all rights reserved. All other texts, graphics, trademarks, service marks and logos used herein are the copyrights, trademarks, service marks or logos of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005360/en/