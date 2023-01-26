Most Complete Platform for Data Movement Airbyte Makes Data Pipelines Free to Use for 200 Alpha and Beta Connectors

Provides organizations with easy access to all their information

Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced its Free Connector Program that provides free use of any data pipeline on Airbyte Cloud that uses alpha or beta connectors – giving organizations easy access to all of their data.

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 600 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors with its Connector Development Kit.

"The Free Connector Program completes the flywheel we put in place to commoditize data integration," said John Lafleur, the company's co-founder and chief operating officer. "What we were missing is significant usage across all our long-tail connectors – those less used – in order to help identify the edge cases we don't fully support yet."

"By providing free use of alpha and beta connectors, we're encouraging the industry to use our connectors while helping us improve their reliability," Lafleur continued. "Reliability is the ultimate goal – we will only charge for use of Airbyte Cloud with data pipelines that have generally available connectors."

Airbyte defines generally available connector reliability as at least 99% synchronization success rate with more than 40 users, along with other criteria. Beta connectors still on average have a 93% sync success rate and alpha connectors a 90% sync success rate.

Since Airbyte's start three years ago, there are now more than 300 connectors available, which means the Airbyte platform has the most connectors in the industry – making it the most complete platform for data movement and integration. With its open-source model and paid Contributor Program, Airbyte is addressing the industry need for the long tail of connectors that otherwise never get addressed. Most of their open-source connectors will be available for use with Airbyte Cloud by the end of the quarter, thus making more than 200 connectors part of the free connector program.

Over the past year-and-a-half, more than 35,000 companies have used Airbyte to sync data from sources such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, Facebook Ads, Salesforce, Stripe, and connect to destinations that include Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks, and BigQuery.

Airbyte's open-source data integration solves two problems. First, companies always have to build and maintain data connectors on their own because most less popular "long tail'' data connectors are not supported by closed-source ELT (extract, load, transform) technologies. Second, data teams often have to do custom work around pre-built connectors to make them work within their unique data infrastructure.

Here is the complete list of connectors currently available for Airbyte. For any that are not yet available, it's possible to build a connector with the Airbyte CDK (Connector Developer Kit), which generates 75% of the code required. Included are templates for building new connectors in Java or Python.

Sign up for an Airbyte Cloud account and set up connectors. If any source or destination connector is alpha or beta, the entire data pipeline is free of charge.

Last month, Airbyte launched in Europe with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)-compliant data processing that was accomplished by separating Airbyte's control plane and data plane. With this split, any enterprise that cannot have data processed through a third-party application – whether it's PII, financial, or health data – will be able to run Airbyte's data plane in a virtual private cloud. This split enables maximum security and compliance, without the overhead of self-hosting the entire Airbyte platform. It is a significant step towards enabling companies to move data from any source to any destination.

