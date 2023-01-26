Chelsea Ballou Promoted to EVP of First National Bank and Trust

First National Bank and Trust Appoints Chelsea Ballou to Executive Vice President, Director of Bank Operations

BELOIT, Wis. (PRWEB) January 26, 2023

David McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank and Trust Company (FNBT), is pleased to announce that Chelsea Ballou has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Director of Bank Operations.

In her expanded role as a member of the Executive Leadership Team at FNBT, Ballou is responsible for driving the culture of FNBT forward by living out the mission, vision, and core values. Her functional areas of responsibility are Deposit Operations, Loan Servicing, Fraud Prevention, Digital Banking, and Customer Support.

"Chelsea has demonstrated exemplary leadership and problem-solving talents throughout her history with First National Bank and Trust," said McCoy. "She brings significant value and perspective to our leadership team as we continue to strive for improvement and growth for all our FNBT families."

With nearly 15 years of banking experience, along with experience in product development and management on a global scale, Ballou is passionate about working towards operational efficiency, process improvement, and automation to ultimately drive a streamlined customer experience.

Ballou is currently attending Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, Madison to earn a Certificate in Executive Leadership. She graduated from Lewis University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and earned a Masters of Business Administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University in 2011. She is a 2008 graduate of the American Bankers Association (ABA) School of Bank Marketing and Management, earning the Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP) designation in 2015. In her personal time, Chelsea volunteers as vice president of the Nutrition Health Associates (NHA) of Rock County board, an organization dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle through education, nutrition and health services, and community resources. She also serves as president of the education commission at Our Lady of the Assumption School and board member of the Beloit Junior Golf Association. Ballou resides in Roscoe, Illinois with her husband, Pat, and their four children, William, Audrey, John, and Ava.

About First National Bank and Trust Company:

First National Bank and Trust Company is a family-focused, community bank headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. Chartered in 1882, First National Bank and Trust has grown to be a leading financial services institution offering products and services for consumers and businesses, as well as trust, retirement services, investment management, brokerage and insurance. We now serve nearly 30,000 households in 13 communities and 16 locations in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois with assets of approximately $1.5 billion. We treat our customers, employees, shareholders and communities like family, with a goal of helping all our families succeed. Providing Sound Advice and delivering an exceptional experience has positioned First National Bank and Trust as a Stateline leader in the industry. For additional information, visit bankatfirstnational.com.

First National Bank and Trust: "Give us a try. We'll treat you like family."

