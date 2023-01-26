Eastlink Fibre Upgrade nears completion in Mindemoya

MINDEMOYA, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Eastlink confirmed today that it has begun to connect residents in Mindemoya to its newly upgraded fibre network bringing high speed internet to residents and businesses in the town.

"We are so pleased to be building fibre into this community as part of the federal government's Universal Broadband Fund program," said Eastlink CEO, Jeff Gillham. "The need and demand for high-speed internet has never been greater, particularly in rural Canadian communities. We're proud to help create greater economic opportunities for both residents and businesses here while improving access to important programs and services across many sectors."

Eastlink Director of Sales and Marketing for Ontario, Louigi Salvati, commented. "We're very happy with our progress as we near completion of our fibre network build. This improvement in connectivity will not only help strengthen the local economy but it will also help the community's ability to retain and attract people who want to live and work here."

Eastlink has invested in excess of $1B dollars (over $180M in Northern Ontario) in its fibre and mobile networks over the past decade to connect thousands of small communities across its Canadian footprint. This includes high speed Internet delivered over the company's fibre network.

Eastlink expects the Mindemoya upgrade to be fully completed this spring. The company remains committed to the continued expansion of high speed internet to more unserved and underserved communities, which includes additional communities in Ontario through the Government of Ontario's Accelerated High Speed Internet Program.

About Eastlink:

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

SOURCE Eastlink