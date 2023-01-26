Wellness Coaches Continues Investment in Clinical Services with Latest Acquisition

Wellness Coaches, a leading national provider of clinical and wellbeing solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Corporate Health Solutions (CHS).

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Coaches, a leading national provider of clinical and wellbeing solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Corporate Health Solutions (CHS). For over two decades, CHS has been a premier provider of healthcare solutions to employers. Offerings include biometric testing, health coaching, health assessments, and physician consulting services. Wellness Coaches has acquired all CHS client contracts, personnel, technology, and intellectual property to enhance its health and wellbeing offerings and ensure a seamless transition to existing CHS customers.

The acquisition of CHS reinforces Wellness Coaches' commitment to expanding its suite of clinical and wellbeing capabilities as the Company seeks to continuously raise the bar for what employers and employees should expect from their healthcare partner. The transaction is part of Wellness Coaches' strategy to consolidate and transform the highly fragmented multibillion-dollar healthcare industry, which is ripe for innovation and disruption. Wellness Coaches is dedicated to leading the industry forward by unlocking the value of fully integrated and comprehensive clinical, wellbeing, and digital health solutions.

"CHS has an amazing team and a long history of success. They deliver highly complementary services, which makes them a perfect fit for us. In addition, this acquisition strengthens Wellness Coaches as a one-stop-shop partner of choice for employers, health plans, and government entities in search of more accessible, effective, and affordable healthcare solutions," said Rob Putnam, CEO of Wellness Coaches. "Our success has been built by combining high-quality, clinically rigorous, and personalized healthcare services with highly trained and experienced clinicians and coaches. We then rapidly deploy those solutions through customized onsite, near-site, mobile, or virtual solutions to match the needs of any customer. CHS aligns with this model for success perfectly," Putnam added.

As a result of this transaction, CHS's customers will now have access to an even wider range of clinical and wellbeing services from a single provider. Collectively, the transactions Wellness Coaches has completed over the past two years demonstrate its commitment to delivering greater continuity and accessibility of care, and empowering people to take charge of their health.

About Wellness Coaches

Since 2002, Wellness Coaches has been a leading provider of clinical, wellbeing, and safety solutions. Our offerings deliver high-quality healthcare, increased engagement, and produce measurable reductions in health and safety risks and costs for our customers. We offer customizable solutions across the full continuum of care, from prevention and wellbeing to robust clinical services. Our offerings include pre-chronic and chronic disease management, primary care, a full range of immunizations, biometric testing and other diagnostic services, healthcare staffing, and pandemic response. With a national network of more than 25,000 healthcare staff, Wellness Coaches can rapidly deploy its services at scale for private, municipal, state, and federal government customers in all 50 states.

