Kenes Rakishev: "We look forward to winning the World Championship and the Asian Games in China"

Rakishev is going to win Asian Games in China

The Asian Youth 22 Boxing Championship ended in Bangkok (Thailand) (athletes under 22 participate)

According to the results of the tournament, the team of Uzbekistan took the first place with 21 medals in the team standings. The national team of Kazakhstan took the second line of the standings, losing only 1 medal to the winner. In total, the Kazakhstan national team has 20 medals - 5 gold, 3 silver and 12 bronze.

The Thai national team, which hosted the Championship, became the 3rd with 9 medals in the team.

In the final of the weight category up to 57 kilograms, Mahmud Sabyrkhan met with the representative of the Thai boxing school Saravut Sukthet and won the opponent on points. The athlete, who is also the silver medalist of the "adult" Asian Championship in 2022, has an unofficial nickname "Kazakh Lomachenko" - for the similarity of his technique and manner of fighting with the famous boxer from Ukraine Vasily Lomachenko.

“We took gold in all three lightweight categories for men. I consider this a serious confirmation of the success achieved at the Asian Championship in November last year, ”Kenes Rakishev, President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, commented on the results of the U22 Championship. He thanked the whole team, the coaching staff and the fans who actively supported the compatriots.

It is noteworthy that almost half of the medals from the total standings of Kazakhstan were brought by women - 9 out of 20 awards.

According to Rakishev, the main tournaments of this year are still ahead - the World Championship in Tashkent and the Asian Summer Games in China. “It is on these competitions that the main emphasis will be placed on the joint work of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation and the Ministry of Sports Culture. We again count on the highest results, ”concluded Rakishev.

