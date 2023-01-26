'I'm a Celeb' star Lynne Franks unveiled as Hempe Brand Ambassador

Lynne Franks becomes new Hempe brand ambassador Hempe logo

Hempe have named women’s empowerment advocate and author, Lynne Franks OBE of "I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here" fame, as their brand ambassador.

WIMBORNE, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hempe, a natural range of topical CBD gels and balms have named PR guru, women’s empowerment advocate and author Lynne Franks OBE as their brand ambassador.



Lynne comments; “I have long been a believer in the healing qualities of CBD and am delighted to be working with Hempe on bringing awareness this range of health and wellbeing products."

“Having founded my SEED women’s community, I champion brands that support women. The Hempe range help with a whole host of problems from stomach cramps to headaches and aching joints caused by the menopause. This allows women to continue living their best life, without chronic aches and pains getting in their way.”

“I use Hempe Gels to reduce fatigue in my body after a long day and the SOS Balm really is a saviour. It soothes my skin like magic, and of course, I really advocate for products which are 100% natural”, comments Lynne.

Hempe takes the very best natural ingredients for relief and combine them with CBD to create a range of powerful topical products that provide fast acting, effective relief for sore muscles and joints.

For enquiries, please contact admin@hir.global +44 1202 096219

