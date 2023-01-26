Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,299 in the last 365 days.

'I'm a Celeb' star Lynne Franks unveiled as Hempe Brand Ambassador

lynne franks hempe brand ambassador

Lynne Franks becomes new Hempe brand ambassador

Hempe logo

Hempe logo

Hempe have named women’s empowerment advocate and author, Lynne Franks OBE of "I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here" fame, as their brand ambassador.

I use Hempe Gels to reduce fatigue in my body after a long day and the SOS Balm really is a saviour. It soothes my skin like magic, and of course, I really advocate for products which are 100% natural”
— Lynne Franks

WIMBORNE, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hempe, a natural range of topical CBD gels and balms have named PR guru, women’s empowerment advocate and author Lynne Franks OBE as their brand ambassador.
 
Lynne comments; “I have long been a believer in the healing qualities of CBD and am delighted to be working with Hempe on bringing awareness this range of health and wellbeing products."

“Having founded my SEED women’s community, I champion brands that support women. The Hempe range help with a whole host of problems from stomach cramps to headaches and aching joints caused by the menopause. This allows women to continue living their best life, without chronic aches and pains getting in their way.”

“I use Hempe Gels to reduce fatigue in my body after a long day and the SOS Balm really is a saviour. It soothes my skin like magic, and of course, I really advocate for products which are 100% natural”, comments Lynne.

Hempe takes the very best natural ingredients for relief and combine them with CBD to create a range of powerful topical products that provide fast acting, effective relief for sore muscles and joints.

For enquiries, please contact admin@hir.global +44 1202 096219

Follow @hempehelps on Instagram and @hempehelps on Facebook.

Ross Whittaker
Healthcare International Research
+44 1202 096219
ross@hir.global
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

All Time Sporting Greats Hempe Testimonials

You just read:

'I'm a Celeb' star Lynne Franks unveiled as Hempe Brand Ambassador

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.