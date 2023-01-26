Submit Release
Live at the Library to Celebrate Black History Month, Presidents Day in February

Dive deep into the Library’s collections in celebration of Black History Month with displays and a performance from the Library’s American Folklife Center during Live at the Library in February. Plus, step back in time with an intimate look at the presidency of Calvin Coolidge in honor of Presidents Day.

