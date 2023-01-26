RSIPF witness launching of communities by-law in Central Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi police station in Central province have witnessed the by-law launching of five communities in Savo Island, Central Province on 21 to 23 January 2023.

Communities launching their by-laws are Tsapaniata, Mavulu, Sisiaka,Kuila and Leboni.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province Superintendent David Soakai says, “The launching of the Community by-law marks a milestone for the five communities of Savo Island. I want to acknowledge the chiefs, elders, committee members and people of the communities for the great work that all of you have done by initiating the by-law. This will really help the RSIPF maintain law and order in these communities.”

PPC Soakai says, “It is good that people begin to understand the roles and responsibility of Policing work carried out by the RSIPF. It is to ensure that all citizens of Solomon Islands are safe and secured from criminal activities.”

I encourage all the community leaders to further communicate the importance of by-law down to the youths and children as they are the new generation that need to fully understand the by-law,” says PPC Soakai

//End//