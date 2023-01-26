A second auction of California Gold Rush items from the S.S. Central America, which sank in 1857, will be held March 4th

19th-century daguerreotype photograph of an unidentified young woman that the scientific mission recovery team nicknamed, “Mona Lisa of the Deep.” (Photo credit: Holabird Western Americana Collections.)

This image shows the “Mona Lisa of the Deep” daguerreotype as it was discovered in 2014 in a pile of the ship’s coal on the seabed, about 7,200 feet below the Atlantic Ocean’s surface. (Photo courtesy of California Gold Marketing Group.)

Large 18 karat Gold Rush ore engraved brooch that California’s first millionaire, San Francisco businessman Samuel Brannan, was sending to his son in Geneva, Switzerland as a gift to the son's teacher. (Photo credit: Holabird Western Americana Collections

REGARD ring created with gemstones that spell out that name – Ruby (missing), Emerald, Garnet, Amethyst, Ruby, and Diamond -- recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold,” the S.S. Central America. (Photo credit: Holabird Western Americana Collections.)