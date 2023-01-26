Liduoduo blind box Won the Lead-investment of FOXZZ INVESTMENT—57 million USD in Financing
CHINA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 26th, Liduoduo blind box, China’s leading blind box e-commerce platform, has received $57 million in funding from FOXZZ INVESTMENT and several venture capital firms.
It is understood that this round of financing funds will be fully invested in Liduoduo blind box marketing to strengthen the supply chain system and market channel construction so as to enter the overseas market.
According to the report*, the online consumption of blind boxes in overseas markets has shown a spurt in growth, with a consumption growth rate of more than 400%. The global blind box market reached $24.3 billion by the end of 2022, which has been expanding rapidly due to the impact of the global epidemic in the past three years and the prevalence of the “stay-at-home” culture. Many investors have seen the windfall of blind box e-commerce and have entered the blind box market.
Liduoduo blind box is part of China’s Shandong Liduoduo Trading Co., Ltd. The company is positioned as an immersive online blind box platform, allowing enthusiasts to experience the fun of opening blind boxes online for shopping. The company has grown rapidly in 2022, with a monthly growth rate of 2,000%, Liduoduo blind box has been highly recognized by the market and has become the number one dark horse in the blind box e-commerce industry in 2023. Shandong Liduoduo Trading Co., Ltd. has won many honors such as “China’s Independent Innovation Enterprise” and “China’s Most Socially Responsible Enterprise”.
*https://www.cbndata.com/report/2484/detail?isReading=report&page=8
https://www.dsb.cn/news-flash/66153.html
