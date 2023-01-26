Start the New Year Off Right “Together”: Introducing AI Powered Support for those in Recovery from Alcoholism

The new Together web app powers AA share meetings with AI

Together, a new web app, launches with AI-hosted share meetings, an online community, informational resources, and an online AA meeting directory.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start the New Year Off Right “Together”: Introducing the first AI Powered Support System for those in Recovery from Alcoholism

As the New Year begins, many people look for ways to improve their lives and one of the most common resolutions is to quit alcohol. Today, we are excited to announce the launch of Together, a new web app designed to support individuals in recovery from alcoholism. Together helps those in recovery in a variety of ways, including AI-hosted share meetings, an online community, AA meeting online informational resources, and an online AA meeting directory.

Together’s on-demand share meetings are unlike any other. Normal share meetings require someone to monitor the group and move sharing along. With Together, sharers can start a meeting on-demand, any time. The meeting is hosted by Together’s system which gives everyone a turn to share and ends sharers’ turns automatically.

The app was created with the goal of providing a convenient, accessible, and supportive environment for those in recovery. With Together, users can connect with others who understand the struggles of addiction and find the support they need to maintain their sobriety.

"As someone who has gone through a recovery program myself, I am excited to launch this new service for those in recovery," said Mount, Founder of Together. "Starting the New Year off right can be challenging, and we believe that Together will provide a much-needed support system for those who need it."

Together is available for free on their web platform and can be accessed from any device with an internet connection. To learn more about Together, visit AAMeetingOnline.org

