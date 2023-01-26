Boutique Agency Bets Big on B2B Partner Marketing, IT Industry is Taking Notice

Conversion Marketing embraces spike in demand for co-marketing content and programs to maximize budgets and generate measurable results

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversion Marketing, one of North America's fastest-growing B2B marketing agencies, today announced a new practice for strategic partner marketing in the technology industry.

96% of B2B leaders expect to increase revenue directly attributed to their partner ecosystems, according to the 2022 Channel/Partner Marketing Benchmark Survey. But many of the respondents admitted there is room for improvement in their channel programs, as almost two-thirds described them as only somewhat effective. Nearly 20% said their efforts were not very effective or worse.

To address these challenges and help clients drive growth with partners, Conversion Marketing has made strategic investments and key hires. The agency has also developed a unique, flexible model to help B2B enterprises turn Marketing Development Funds (MDF) investments into measurable results and revenue.

“Partnerships have emerged as the number one source of quality leads and revenue for B2B, and tech leaders are quickly shifting investments and resources,” says Matt Berry, CEO of Conversion Marketing. “For too long, MDF-driven campaigns and investments weren’t part of the marketing strategy or execution. But that’s all changing as technology companies big and small recognize the benefits of running tightly integrated campaigns using a foundation of targeted and action-driven content.”

The average technology company works with five or more partners, with many having more than 20 with multiple in-market campaigns simultaneously. The sheer volume of partners and campaigns makes it nearly impossible for marketing teams to keep up, so they do what they can with what they’ve got. They don’t have the ability to generate a constant flow of new and timely content, introduce compelling campaigns, reports, and optimization, on top of managing the tight collaboration required for joint success.

“Our clients must have the flexibility to dial budget up or down based on demand. We provide access to a team of highly sought-after experts and a deep bench of resources – writers, designers, and content strategists – based on the needs of each campaign,” Berry continues. “We understand that timing, new product roll-outs, and under or overperforming tactics are all movable variables.”

For companies with a limited ability to build and manage a team or network of agencies, Conversion equips them with marketing strategies, expertise, creative support, and technical skills. The end goal is to deliver high-quality work they cannot do themselves.

To drive this new mission and focus on partner marketing programs, Conversion Marketing has made several leadership announcements:

Matt Berry was named CEO and will continue to work closely with current clients and senior leadership to align business priorities and revenue goals with a marketing strategy to support them. Berry has led major partner communications and marketing initiatives and teams throughout his career, including in-depth work with ISVs, and cloud partner marketing, and has built partner programs from scratch at Fortune 50 companies.

Cameron O’Connor joins the agency as SVP, Brand, Strategy & Messaging with over 20 years of experience driving product vision, strategy, roadmap, design, and go-to-market campaigns for large-scale hybrid cloud platforms and applications. His experience in enterprise B2B technologies such as cloud, IT engineering, data, AI, Kubernetes, DevSecOps, and security brings unique value to the Conversion Marketing leadership team and its clients.

Today’s most relevant B2B technology companies are working with Conversion Marketing on bringing exciting and revolutionary tech to market in a way that engages, connects, and converts prospects into meaningful long-term partnerships.

Conversion works with AWS, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and other technology leaders – along with their partners – to build and run campaigns with quantifiable outcomes. Cloud migration, cybersecurity, data modernization, artificial intelligence (AI), and SaaS solutions are just a few of the areas of specialty Conversion works on.

About Conversion Marketing

Conversion Marketing specializes in partner marketing initiatives for B2B technology companies of all sizes, providing end-to-end support across strategy, planning and execution. With a team of senior marketing and communications experts, Conversion brings decades of experience in partner marketing execution - from funding to campaign execution, lead qualification, nurture activities and tracking and performance management.