Swap Health Now Offering Free Consultations with Registered Dietitians

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swap Health concept---and the Swap Health app---are unique! It’s easy, convenient, effective, and reliable. It is free consultations with registered dietitians and nutritionists. It is personalized. And it is nutrition counseling with answers, information, and advice on your terms and your schedule.

With innovative technology built on decades of scientific and academic research, the important and valuable Swap Health app makes crucial health and nutrition information and advice---just a click away.

“Most of all, it is extremely user-friendly,” explains spokesperson Alisha Smith. “Swap Health combines scientifically proven behavioral changes with purpose-built, population-specific consumer software.”

The vital Swap Health focus deals with various health-related issues, such as losing weight, avoiding or managing chronic conditions like Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertension, as well as achieving overall health.

The innovative and popular platform connects-Live with registered dietitians and health coaches. She notes two other key features of the state-of-the-art Swap Health advantage: consultations are convenient and completely personalized.

The feedback is exciting and unanimous. Swap Health is healthy living made easy, just by using an app. The expertise and personalized input of a certified nutritionist then design a customized health plan according to the individual’s specific needs.

In addition to the limitless, science-based details and information, combined with the qualified expertise of registered dieticians, the Swap Health app offers features such as specific and personalized nutritional education and therapy, health coaching, and even the benefits of food shopping savvy.

Smith emphasizes that the app is an effective way to easily achieve better health outcomes. “Swap Health’s condition-specific nutrition recommendations, together with the personal health guidance and goal tracking---from general nutritional advice to personalized physical activity plans and everything in between---are evidence-driven and approved by certified professionals.”

The dynamic and popular Swap Health app achieves personalized health results and helps to successfully reach nutritional health goals. It is not only an easy-to-use way to lower the cost of nutritional health care, it is all covered by insurance.

The timely good news? Connect with an expert Registered Dietitian right now----to see if Swap Health is right for you. There is no charge. https://swaphealth.com/sign-up

