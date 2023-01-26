Hexagon Announces New Platform for Defense Mobile Apps

LuciadCPillar for Android supports soldiers in the field

(HUNTSVILLE, Ala., 26 January 2023) – Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division has introduced LuciadCPillar for Android, a platform for developing mobile applications for dismounted soldiers in the field.

The new Android platform enables developers to build applications with 2D/3D views, featuring military symbology and supporting many geospatial data types, including vector data, raster data, elevation data, point clouds and 3D meshes – the same capabilities found in desktop, in-vehicle and browser applications built with LuciadLightspeed, LuciadCPillar and LuciadRIA.

IMPACT, a French system integrator, helped Hexagon test LuciadCPillar for Android and will integrate it into its DELTA SUITE product used by the French Special Operations Command. The DELTA SUITE allows the combination of geo-localized information with data from different sensors, which can be shared with all members of an operation.

“Our new version of DELTA SUITE integrating LuciadCPillar for Android is very stable, and its performance meets the requirements of the French Special Forces,” said Stéphane Juigné, IMPACT founder and CEO. “We were impressed by its performance and how easily we could integrate its capabilities into our application. With the addition of LuciadCPillar for Android, DELTA SUITE will undoubtedly become a game changer for the Special Forces."

LuciadCPillar for Android offers capabilities to match the high-resolution screens, GPUs and multi-core processors offered in today’s Google-powered smartphones and tablets, including the ability to display rich, high-performance 3D data in mobile applications. LuciadCPillar for Android supports ARM processors and an API that aligns with the Android developer experience.

“Luciad is the technology of choice for high-performance defense applications,” said Mladen Stojic, president of Government, Transportation and Defense within Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “With the introduction of LuciadCPillar for Android, we have extended those capabilities to mobile applications used by soldiers in the field, where situational awareness is critical.”

LuciadCPillar for Android was released as part of Luciad 2022.1, which is available worldwide now. For more information about Hexagon’s geospatial platforms, visit their website.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division improves the resilience and sustainability of the world’s critical services and infrastructure. Our solutions turn complex data about people, places and assets into meaningful information and capabilities for better, faster decision-making in public safety, utilities, defense, transportation and government.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.







