Hospitality Taskforce Launches to Revitalise Industry and Help Businesses Thrive Amid Challenges
Comprised of leading food and beverage industry experts with over 50 years of experience, the Taskforce will address key issues facing the hospitality industry.
The hospitality industry plays a vital role in our economy and in the lives of millions of people. We are dedicated to supporting the industry and helping it overcome the challenges it currently faces”LONDON, UK, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the hospitality industry's unprecedented challenges, the Hospitality Taskforce is proud to announce its launch today.
— Mike Hoff
Comprised of leading food and beverage industry experts with over 50 years of experience, the Taskforce will address key issues facing the hospitality industry, including increased competition, changing consumer preferences, labour shortages, rising costs, and the need for environmental sustainability.
Through targeted initiatives and partnerships, the Hospitality Taskforce will work to support the industry and its employees, while also promoting the benefits of travel and hospitality to the public.
"The hospitality industry plays a vital role in our economy and in the lives of millions of people around the world," said co-founder Mike Hoff, "We are dedicated to supporting the industry and helping it overcome the challenges it currently faces."
“What we’ve found is that most owners of multi-site hospitality businesses are frustrated with inconsistent results across their locations, Hoff added. “These results are in areas such as Standards, Profits and People”.
Co-Founder, Rohit Nanda states: “This causes an undue amount of stress, leading to other more personal issues such as an unhealthy lifestyle, personal relationship problems and can lead to poor judgement in decisions throughout their life.”
“Many have told us that they get to a point where they fear that they may lose their business and badly affect their life.” He added
“We have the capability and motivation to support all those in the industry to stop just surviving and start thriving”
The Hospitality Taskforce will engage with industry stakeholders, including hotel owners, restaurants, coffee shops and tourism boards, to gather insights and ideas for improving the industry.
The launch of the Hospitality Taskforce marks an important step forward in the ongoing effort to support the industry and ensure its continued success. We invite all those in the industry to join us in this important effort."
NOTES TO EDITORS
About The Hospitality Taskforce
The Hospitality Taskforce is comprised of leading food and beverage industry experts with over 50 years of experience, the Taskforce will address key issues facing the hospitality industry, and will work to support the industry and its employees. The task force will engage with industry stakeholders and gather insights to improve the industry, with the goal of helping businesses move from survival to thriving.
Mike Hoff
Mike is a highly skilled and experienced professional with over 35 years of experience in the field of Hospitality and related industries.
He has a proven track record of success in developing and implementing strategies that drive revenue growth and increase market share. He is an accomplished leader with a successful track record of building, mentoring and leading high-performing teams, and consistently exceeding performance goals.
Mike has a deep understanding of the market and the industry, which allows him to identify and capitalize on new business opportunities and stay ahead of industry trends. He is a creative and innovative thinker, who is not afraid to think outside the box and come up with unique solutions to business challenges.
Mike is a skilled communicator, able to clearly articulate strategies, plans and visions to diverse audiences and build strong relationships with key stakeholders, including clients and team members.
He is a strong negotiator, able to close deals and secure partnerships, and consistently deliver results.
Mike's combination of strategic vision and tactical execution makes him a valuable asset to any organization.
Rohit Nanda
Rohit supports start-ups, scaleups and SMEs globally to help them to grow both their revenue and profits without overwhelm.
Additionally, he has over 13 years of experience in the food industry and has supported many other hospitality businesses as a business growth consultant. His understanding of business processes, investment and finance, positions him as an expert to help business leaders at both a strategic and operational level.
Prior to establishing his consultancy, he has over 20 years of experience in the Financial Markets and has a range of international expertise, notably engineering, e-commerce, electronic platforms, and technology. He has been involved in establishing a fintech firm and so understands the daily challenges that an entrepreneur faces.
Rohit holds an MBA in International Business from Bayes Business School and a BEng from Imperial College. He has also been a visiting Lecturer on Business & Entrepreneurship at Riga Graduate School of Law.
Lorna Nanda Gangotra
Lorna escaped the world of Telecoms to turn her passion for food into a profession. She is the Owner & Founder of Lorna’s Indian Kitchen & Cookery School, a self-taught award-winning chef and a Great Taste Producer with the Guild of Fine Foods.
Lorna also curates Supper clubs; Pop-ups; Private Dining experiences and regularly attends Farmers Markets and Food, Drink & Music festivals.
Her ethos is locally sourced and free-range produce and she is a huge advocate for the provenance of food. Lorna is a regular on BBC Surrey Radio and also won the launch series of Family Cooking Showdown on BBC2 with the show extending its reach to a global audience as it was syndicated by Netflix.
Lorna holds a degree in Business Studies & an MBA in International Business.
Peter Messervy
Peter has over 35 years of experience working with a wide range of businesses and non-profit organizations in a variety of industries. As an experienced and passionate coach, trainer, and facilitator he works with business owners and teams around the world He has a solid history of successful engagements that meet or exceed client requirements.
Peter has taught at three universities and is a published business and systems author. He is exposed to many different ideas, practices and opportunities from a wide variety of industries.
A continuing cycle of practice, research and teaching keep all subject areas fresh and up to date.
Peter began his career as a project management specialist, he worked for a few years with global construction projects and during this time developed a passion for systems and methodologies. Peter continued his education in Information Technology and trained in system development and business analysis.
Rohit Nanda
Palgrave Consulting Limited
+44 7957 694975
rohit@palgravebusinesscoaching.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other