Rootstock Software® Honored with "Most Promising Salesforce Service Provider" Award

#1 Manufacturing ERP on the Salesforce Platform helps manufacturers adapt to challenges

Rootstock Software has been presented with the "Most Promising Salesforce Service Provider" Award, as chosen by CIOReview. This publication notes that today's manufacturers need precise control over operational areas—such as engineering, production, supply chain, and inventory—and this is where Rootstock shines.

The company offers the only Manufacturing Cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform, so it's become the ERP of choice for those already leveraging the platform or planning to.

"By using Salesforce at the frontend and Rootstock at the backend, manufacturers can truly transform their operations for the post-pandemic era," said David Stephans, CEO of Rootstock Software.

Sophisticated manufacturers have anywhere from 50 to over 100 business solutions. Since Rootstock ERP is native to Salesforce, organizations can benefit from its ability to plug-n-play with other enterprise and point solutions. In other words, customers don't have to worry about integrations that are costly and disruptive.

Rootstock delivers these benefits that help manufacturers adapt and compete:

1. A FUTURE-PROOF SOLUTION. Customers have access to best-in-class Salesforce Platform capabilities, such as Salesforce Lightning, Einstein AI, and natural language processing (NLP), all of which enhance the user experience.

2. BUILT FOR MANUFACTURING. Rootstock ERP was specifically designed for manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations. It supports fundamental manufacturing workstreams and business needs, and the company continually develops new ways to make these organizations more efficient, profitable, and sustainable.

3. EXPERTISE. Rootstock's people bring decades of manufacturing and ERP experience to the table, with team members dedicated to helping customers succeed.

About Rootstock

At Rootstock Software, our connected Manufacturing Cloud ERP enables hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations to turbocharge their operations in a dynamic, post-pandemic world. With our solution natively built on the Salesforce Platform, our customers leverage the industry's leading Cloud ERP, Rootstock, to connect with their suppliers, trading partners, and the broader ecosystem.

Ranked as a leader in the ERP Value Matrix by industry analysts, Rootstock has vertical expertise in discrete manufacturing, medical devices and high-tech verticals. Rootstock team members partner with customers as trusted advisors in driving change and transformation to what's next.

We continue to grow, so stay tuned to our new customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005319/en/