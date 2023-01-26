Submit Release
ENVX and RSVAC INVESTORS: March 7, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that investors in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. ("Rodgers") and/or Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") who suffered losses from trading or otherwise acquiring Rodgers common stock RSVAC and/or Enovix common stock ENVX between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023 contact our law firm immediately for more information regarding the pending securities fraud class action against Enovix. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is March 7, 2023.

Class Period: February 22, 2021 - January 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 7, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com/securities/enovix/

Contact us: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

Enovix completed its merger with Rodgers, a former special purchase acquisition company, on July 14, 2021 and began trading publicly under its own ticker the following day.

The securities class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Enovix and certain of its senior executives made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that defendants overstated Enovix's ability to produce batteries at scale.

Investors began to learn the truth on November 1, 2022, when Enovix announced that it realized only $8,000 in revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The Company also revealed that it planned to focus its resources on developing its next-generation production facility rather than improving its existing production lines that, according to defendants, were not producing as much as Enovix had anticipated. Further, the Company announced that it expected to produce less than one million batteries in 2023. On this news, the price of Enovix common stock fell $8.34, or 41.47%, from its closing price of $17.99 per share on November 1, 2022, to close at $10.53 per share on November 2, 2022, on highly elevated trading volume.

On January 3, 2023, the Executive Chairman of Enovix, defendant Thurman J. Rodgers, disclosed that build-out of the Company's next-generation production facility would be delayed for several months because of equipment failures at the Company's existing production lines. On this news, the price of Enovix common stock fell $4.97, or 41%, to close at $7.15 per share on January 4, 2023, on highly elevated trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a "Plaintiffs' Powerhouse" by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.

