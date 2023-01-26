TAG Cyber's Security Annual's New Edition Focuses on Deepfakes

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Cyber, a leading provider of cyber security research, analysis, and training, announced today the publication of the 2023 Q1 edition of the TAG Cyber Security Annual. The edition focuses on deepfakes, exploring the world of deepfakes and reporting on the latest threats and positive uses of this technology.

Deepfakes have become increasingly prevalent in politics and the entertainment industry in recent years. However, they now threaten business and enterprise as well. In this edition, readers will learn about the latest deepfake technologies and how they are being used to spread defamation, disinformation and propaganda. The articles also explore the potential positive uses of deepfakes, such as in education.

The publication also covers audio deepfakes, which have become increasingly prevalent in recent years. Audio deepfakes are being used now to hack into company networks to steal large sums of money, impersonate individuals, and even manipulate stock prices. The edition explores the latest audio deepfake technologies and how they are being used to spread misinformation and propaganda.

"Deepfakes are a rapidly evolving technology that has the potential to cause significant harm," said Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. "This edition of the TAG Cyber Security Annual provides readers with the information they need to understand the dangers of deepfakes and how to protect themselves and their organizations."

The TAG Cyber Security Annual is available for free download on the TAG Cyber website.

