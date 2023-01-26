Alison Engel Joins LeaseAccelerator as Chief Financial Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, a leader in the Enterprise Lease Accounting and Lease Administration software market, announced today that Alison Engel (Ali) has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ali has more than 25 years of financial management experience at diversified multi-unit business organizations and started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Along with key roles in complex organizations focused on business transitions, Ali has expertise in the lease accounting space and led the implementation of LeaseAccelerator in a previous role. This experience gives her a unique perspective and makes her a valuable, internal advocate for our customers' lease lifecycle management journeys. In her new role, Ali will continue to build and optimize the financial function at LeaseAccelerator, while contributing to the company's corporate development plans.

"The lease accounting and lease management software market is ripe for consolidation. With Ali and her extensive acquisition experience, we now have an executive team that can drive rapid change and successful integrations," noted Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "We're excited to extend our leadership in the market with her support."

Prior to joining LeaseAccelerator, Ali served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of two leading public media companies, Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI/NYSE) (Gannett) and A. H. Belo Corporation (DALN/NASDAQ). Both companies were created through spin-off transactions, and she was an integral part of the transaction teams. Post spin-off, she built financial organizations for the newly public companies and oversaw the entire range of financial functions ensuring proper financial controls, disclosures and support of the leadership and strategy. At Gannett she also had responsibility for the Company's extensive real estate portfolio, certain areas of the Company's Information Technology department as well printing and distribution operations for over 100 local media brands and USA Today.

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures long-term compliance, improves operational efficiency, and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries that generated 11 billion journal entries.

