Industry Innovators Getaround and ServiceUp Build New Partnership

In order to further help fleet owners keep their vehicles in peak condition with minimal downtime, the innovative automotive repair and maintenance company ServiceUp has partnered with the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, Getaround.

Getaround fleet owners, also known as hosts, can now save additional time and money on their vehicle repairs and maintenance, leading to increased uptime of vehicles on the Getaround platform. The ServiceUp for Fleets app allows hosts to easily schedule and track fleet repairs all in one place. With free pick up and delivery, hosts no longer have to worry about the hassle of vehicle repairs. Hosts also receive discounted pricing on repairs, further improving the profitability of their Getaround fleet.

"We've all stood in line at airports and dealt with the hassle of renting a car," said Brett Carlson, Co-Founder and CEO of ServiceUp. "Getaround is disrupting the outdated rental car industry by innovating how people utilize and share vehicles. Our goal at ServiceUp is to help Getaround with vehicle supply by keeping vehicles on the road longer. We're driven to make sure every single customer has a safe and worry-free journey in their shared vehicle."

"ServiceUp shares our vision of connecting convenient, and affordable cars with people who need them to live, work and travel," said Nick Tenekedes, Vice President of Marketplace. "ServiceUp's unique solution for vehicle maintenance and repair enables our hosts to more easily manage their fleets of cars, increase fleet uptime, and grow their earning opportunity. It's been a strong partnership for our carsharing community, and we're excited to roll this out to our network of hosts."

About ServiceUp

Through its repair technology platform, ServiceUp is modernizing and innovating three of the most time-consuming tasks of fleet owners and managers: (1) vehicle maintenance and repair, (2) repair order status and tracking, and (3) repair order approvals. ServiceUp streamlines and automates the manual repair order process, significantly decreasing fleet repair costs and improving vehicle uptime. For more information, please visit https://www.serviceup.com.

About Getaround

Offering a 100% digital experience, Getaround makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company empowers consumers to shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround's on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork, or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround's mission is to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.getaround.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005665/en/