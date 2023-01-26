AV-Comparatives Prolongs ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Independent Testing of Anti-Virus Software

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, ÖSTERREICH, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a leading provider of independent testing for anti-virus software, is proud to announce the prolongation of its ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification, which is recognized globally as a benchmark for quality management systems, confirms AV-Comparatives’ commitment to delivering the highest quality tests and evaluations of anti-virus software.

The scope of AV-Comparatives’ ISO 9001:2015 certification is "Independent Test of Anti-Virus Software." This certification is crucial for ensuring that users, CIOs, and enterprises have the necessary information to make informed decisions about their IT security products.

AV-Comparatives is known for its rigorous and thorough testing methods, which are designed to provide users with an accurate and unbiased assessment of the effectiveness and performance of anti-virus software. The organization's team of experts conduct extensive evaluations of anti-virus software from leading vendors, using a combination of real-world scenarios and simulated attacks to test the software's ability to detect and prevent malware.

"We are thrilled to have prolonged our ISO 9001:2015 certification," said Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder and ISO officer of AV-Comparatives. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it confirms our commitment to providing users with the most accurate and reliable information about IT-security software."

AV-Comparatives is dedicated to helping users, CIOs, and enterprises make informed decisions about their IT security products. The organization's independent tests and evaluations are widely recognized as the most comprehensive and reliable in the industry and are relied upon by IT professionals and organizations around the world.

For more information about AV-Comparatives and its independent testing of anti-virus software, please visit their website at www.av-comparatives.org.

Contact:
AV-Comparatives
Email: contact@av-comparatives.org
Website: www.av-comparatives.org

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

