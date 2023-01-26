Heroes of Data Privacy - the practise-oriented data privacy conference in Vienna

Following the success of the 1st edition of Heroes of Data Privacy, the conference will now be even bigger and in-person. Save the date: May 24 and 25, 2023!

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the dawn of the new era of data privacy , organisations of all sizes and sectors face the challenges posed by new regulations and privacy-enhancing technologies. Actionable insights and knowledge on how to overcome these challenges are much harder to come by.Heroes of Data Privacy is the European conference for data professionals, legal experts, marketers and technologists that addresses the need for practice-oriented knowledge sharing.On the fifth anniversary of the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Heroes of Data Privacy will bring together the brightest minds in data privacy and data quality in Vienna, from regulators to industry professionals, from marketing leaders to legal experts. In 20+ talks, interviews, panels and breakout sessions, they will discuss current and future trends in data privacy – and share valuable insights on how organisations can overcome the challenges and gain new opportunities.Confirmed speakers include Ann Cavoukian, the Canadian grande dame of data protection and the inventor of the Privacy by Design concept. Lou Montulli, the inventor of the HTTP cookie, will talk about the origins of his innovation that changed the Internet forever. Also confirmed is lawyer and author Thomas Höppner, who has successfully led several Big Data abuse cases against Apple, Google and Amazon.In addition, Carolin Loy (Regierungsrätin, Bayerisches Landesamt), Rainer Knyrim (Partner and Founder, Knyrim Trieb Rechtsanwälte), Gregor König (Group Data Protection Officer, Erste Group), Tom Peruzzi (CTO, Virtual Minds), Martin Possekel (Managing Partner, Future Marketing), Stefan Santer (Enterprise Sales Director, Didomi), Matthias Schmidl (Deputy Head of the Austrian Data Protection Authority), Alexandra Vetrovsky-Brychta (President DMVÖ) - and many more - will share experiences and insights.In more than 20 presentations, interviews, discussion panels and breakout sessions, Heroes of Data Privacy speakers will provide information on current and future trends in data protection. Attendees can expect a wide range of valuable insights on how companies are overcoming data privacy challenges and seizing new opportunities for themselves.For the very first time, Heroes of Data Privacy will take place over two days as an on-site event. The venue at Vienna's Marx Palast invites attendees to network with peers and experts from a wide range of industries. Heroes of Data Privacy not only pampers its guests with excellent catering during the program breaks, but also offers the tasting of the best cookie as a culinary highlight. These thematically appropriate sweets are created exclusively for the event by selected Viennese confectioners. For holders of the limited VIP tickets, the program will continue until late evening on the first day.Save the date: May 24 and 25, 2023! Early Bird tickets are only available until February 15.