Global Coconut Shell Powder Market Is Expected to Generate $588.4 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Coconut shells are utilized as a filler material to make ceramic matrices composites (CMC) with a high strength-to-weight ratio and less ordinary fillers. Similar in mechanical qualities to the mineral filler, coconut shell also has inexpensive, low density, and renewable advantages. Additionally, coconut shell has advantageous features in the industrial sector since it provides less abrasion to the machine, which reduces the likelihood of machinery failure.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global coconut shell powder market garnered $286.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $588.4 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report extensively analyzes changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $286.7 million Market Size in 2031 $588.4 million CAGR 7.6% No. of Pages in Report 296 Segments Covered Mesh Size, Application, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Cost-effective alternative for industrial applications

Multidisciplinary applications of coconut shell

Increasing demand for activated carbon Opportunities The inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly products Restraints High fluctuating prices of raw materials and declining plantation areas under coconuts

Covid-19 Scenario:

Business-to-business activities are anticipated to experience the differential impact of this rapid spreading COVID-19 on each stage of its value chain through the mediums of the affected workforce at the industrial level, raw material supply (agricultural produce, food ingredients, intermediate food products), trade & logistics, demand-supply volatility, and uncertain consumer demand.

The significant decrease in the global coconut shell powder market size in 2020 is estimated based on the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the economies and industries across the globe.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global coconut shell powder market based on Mesh Size, Application, Sales Channel, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on Mesh Size, the 80-100 Mesh segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global coconut shell powder market. It is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the 200-300 Mesh segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the extender and filler segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global coconut shell powder market. It is expected to maintain its lead in revenue during the forecast period. However, the activated carbon segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channels, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly 72% of the global coconut shell powder market. It is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global coconut shell powder market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes areas including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global coconut shell powder market analyzed in the research include New Century Vietnam Organic Company Ltd., OHM Trishul Bio Process, Rich Moon Co., Ltd, Vijayanagar Food & Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd., VietDelta Ltd., Coco Green (Pvt) Ltd., Coco Land Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., Consarc (Pvt) Ltd., Gournish Traders, Umang Pharmatech Pvt. Ltd., and Bali Coco.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key global coconut shell powder players. These players have adopted new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

