Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,502 in the last 365 days.

Mock.qa expands capabilities with support for HTTP mocks

Experience new data generators, interactive playground, diagnostic logs, and more

QUITO, ECUADOR, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful round of beta testing, the HTTP mock support feature of mock.qa is now accessible to the general public. Since that the mock.qa cloud service provides both gRPC and HTTP mocks. The latest update also brings new features including an interactive playground, diagnostic logs, and data generators, which help users easily test and validate mock requests and responses in real-time, and quickly debug and ensure that mocks are operating correctly.

Cloud mock services are widely used by software developers, testers, and any organization looking to improve their testing process and software development. With mock.qa, creating mock endpoints, configuring responses, and setting up test scenarios are quick and easy, without the need for additional software or hardware.

After a major mock.qa update the set of features has been significantly expanded:

- A wide range of supported protocols for mocking gRPC, gRPC-Web, HTTP/1.x, and HTTP/2.0 services
- gRPC JSON transcoding, allowing users to access gRPC mock API using REST+JSON calls
- An inbuilt scripting language supporting if-else expressions, math functions, and more
- Request URL path & query parameter support for HTTP route templates
- Stateful scenarios
- Channel and method credentials
- Inbuilt data generators for generating entire responses or specific fields
- Detailed diagnostic logs for debugging complex mocks
- Built-in RSA-2048 encryption for sensitive data protection

Mock.qa is committed to constantly improving the service and providing our users with the best possible experience. We believe that this latest update takes us one step closer to achieving that goal and we look forward to hearing end-user feedback.

About MYRTLE GROUP S.A.:
Myrtle Group S.A. is a family-owned software development company based in Ecuador, operating worldwide since 2018. The company focuses on cloud-based solutions and successfully released Cloudback - a GitHub Repository Backup service in 2019.

Victor Vorobyev
MYRTLE GROUP S.A.
victor@mock.qa

You just read:

Mock.qa expands capabilities with support for HTTP mocks

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.