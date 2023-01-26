James Bridgwater Shares a New Genre of Vengeance Though His Book ‘Blind Justice’
EINPresswire.com/ -- James Bridgwater shares a story of a person who suffered from abuse and trauma as a child in the persona of Mark Wilson. Mark was psychologically damaged and developed problems including split personalities and psychosomatic blindness. Now he has a guide dog called Willow and a dark secret. The book ‘Blind Justice’ is about a transvestite vigilante seeking revenge on the world of pedophiles and that of corrupt celebrities and bankers. The book is available as a screenplay to film and James is trying to find people to do it.
When asked about his inspiration in writing the book, James answers, “Getting to know someone who used to work in the local dockyard and once he retired he was happier wearing make-up, dresses and skirts rather than a boiler suit and safety boots as he had at work. Also, events in the news regarding accusations against Jimmy Savile. I'm not presently planning to do a sequel. What I'm doing now is researching living in 60s-90s in the army and being a church minister. Combining the two and suffering from PTSD.”
About the Author
James Bridgwater did a lot of reading and writing when he was growing up being in a one parent family with no siblings. It was how he passed the time at boarding school over the weekends, not being a sportsperson. His first success in writing came when he had a couple of short stories printed in Static Movement Anthologies Comes the Night in 2011 and Evil in Flight in 2012. Since then he had done a few poems and short pieces in local Anthologies. However, his real successes were his novel Masterstroke in 2013 printed by FeedaRead and his autobiography Confessions of an Emotional Shipwreck in 2016. He published Blind Justice in 2020 with Xlibris which had won the Best Book in the category of Novel in Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards.
At home these days, he is a trustee with Plymouth Proprietary Library where he runs a creative writing group twice a month. His other big commitment is with the Theatre Royal Plymouth. He previous promotional activities include a radio interview with Kate Delaney on America Tonight as well as a TV interview with Logan Crawford on Spotlight Network. You can check his interview here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ixb43O1gTc&feature=youtu.be . If you want to know more about the authors and his works, you may visit his website at https://www.jamesbridgwater.com/. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Blind-Justice-James-Bridgwater-ebook/dp/B08FWZXK2Y/.
Luna Harrington
