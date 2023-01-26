Keith Radmall Announces the Release of His Book ‘Journey Through Folding-Space’
EINPresswire.com/ -- The future is not something to envisage. The future is something to build. Keith Radmall invites his readers to a voyage of the future through his book ‘Journey Through Folding-Space’. “No hope for the human race, no hope for the planet, may the hope of the future protects us” is the main concept of this book. The book is about the memories of a time traveler and the Covid-19 pandemic.
An excerpt from the book:
“Sitting around a warm fire in the desert on a clear evening on planet Nepatus. I am watching a massive sand storm coming towards me. I have decided I do not want to remain on the planet any more. So I set the directional finder on the Orbital to ‘lasting evolvement ‘. Then step outside to watch the storms arrival... The Orbital dose not leave, so forging towards the time machine I step inside an ask the read-out why, it reads! I am not leaving without you; I shall endeavor to take you home.”
When asked about his inspiration in writing the book, Keith answers, “I wanted to try and change my memories into a book. I hope the readers will find it exciting and understand what I have written.”
About the Author
Keith Radmall was born in 1952 at Coventry, Britain and studied for his GCSE’s in later life. He has traveled around Europe and North America. If you want to know more about the author, you may visit his website at https://www.keithradmallbooks.com/. For more information about the book and the author, you may contact him through his email at radmallkeith@gmail.com. He also had a TV interview with Logan Crawford on Spotlight Network, you can check his interview here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHol7zA4HQk. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Through-Folding-Space-Keith-Radmall-ebook/dp/B0BNN5TD2Z/.
