Jack Wolfskin And Microban International Produce Odour-Resistant Apparel That Is Ready For Adventure

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack Wolfskin, a leading provider of premium quality outdoor apparel, equipment and footwear, has partnered with Microban International to incorporate Scentry Reviveodour-neutralising technology into its range of clothing. This odour-capture innovation from Microban seamlessly integrates into fabrics during manufacture to prevent odours from building up between washes, keeping garments fresh for longer. In addition, the non-biocidal technology has earned an Oeko-Texcertification and is bluesignapproved.A common issue with polyester, nylon and elastane – textiles which impart breathability and comfort to activewear – is their predisposition to odour retention. With long term use, athletic garments are susceptible to the accumulation of sweat, dead skin cells and body odours. Perhaps surprisingly, frequent washing of these fabrics is not a viable solution; laundering alone is inefficient at removing malodours, can reduce the robustness of fabrics, and contributes to costly water and utility bills. Therefore, there is high demand for sustainable built-in scent control in the textile industry.Jack Wolfskin has decided to include Scentry Revive technology – which complements the contemporary, adventure-ready nature of its products – to extend the useful lifetime of apparel and reduce washing requirements. Integrating an odour-neutralising technology from Microban, the world leader in antimicrobial and odour-control solutions, provides Jack Wolfskin with confidence that its products will remain fresh wear after wear, for up to 50 laundry cycles. Regina Goller, Director of Fabric and Trim Management Apparel at Jack Wolfskin, commented on the benefits of Scentry Revive: “The team at Jack Wolfskin takes pride in applying revolutionary technologies to our product range. We wanted to produce odour-resistant garments that required less washing, to benefit both our customers and the environment, and Scentry Revive has made that goal attainable.”Michael Ruby, President of Microban, added: “We are delighted to partner with Jack Wolfskin to complement their functional, contemporary activewear and accessories. The inclusion of Scentry Revive in apparel intended for adventure, travel and outdoor purposes demonstrates the robustness of the technology, and the ability of the formulation to neutralise odours even with sustained exposure to sweat and moisture. The odour-control solution also increases the number of uses before products need to be laundered, aligning with Jack Wolfskin’s eco-friendly ethos. We are proud of this partnership which will deliver a better consumer experience and allow for longer product lifecycles, less laundering, and reduced consumption of energy, water and other natural resources.”For more information about this collaboration, visit: www.microban.com/jack-wolfskin To read more about Scentry Revive odour-capture technology, visit: www.microban.com/odor-control/technologies/scentry-revive About Microban InternationalPart of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microbanand Ultra-Fresh. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com About Jack WolfskinJack Wolfskin is one of the leading providers of premium quality outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment in Europe and the largest franchisor in the sports retail market in Germany. Jack Wolfskin products are currently available in more than 490 Jack Wolfskin stores and at over 4,000 points of sale worldwide. Jack Wolfskin products are renowned for their optimised functionality, high quality and exceptional innovation. In recent years the specialist outdoor brand has captured a large share of the market with numerous new products and materials. Jack Wolfskin is also a pioneer of the first order when it comes to sustainability. The company has been a member of the Fair Wear Foundation since 2010 and was awarded with FWF Leader status seven times. Jack Wolfskin is also a bluesignsystem partner since 2011. The company is head-quartered in Idstein, in the Taunus region of Germany, and currently employs over 1,440 people worldwide.