Project Make Lemonade Launches in Tweed Heads to Support Disabled Individuals and Their Families

TWEED HEADS SOUTH, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Make Lemonade, a organization dedicated to supporting disabled individuals and their families, is proud to announce its launch in Tweed Heads. The organization provides support workers, support coordinators, and plan management services to assist those who are disabled or live with someone who is disabled.

Project Make Lemonade was founded by a group of individuals who are themselves disabled or live with someone who is disabled. They understand the unique challenges that come with living with a disability and are passionate about providing support and resources to others in similar situations.

The organization will provide a range of services, including support workers who will assist with daily tasks such as personal care, transportation, and meal preparation. Support coordinators gold coast will help individuals and their families navigate the complex world of disability services tweed heads and plan management services will assist in the coordination and management of NDIS plans.

"We are thrilled to be launching Project Make Lemonade in Tweed Heads," said Founder and Director, Atilla Dolinsky. "We understand the challenges that come with living with a disability and we are committed to providing the support and resources that are so desperately needed by our community."

Project Make Lemonade is committed to providing high-quality services and is dedicated to ensuring that all team members are either disabled or live with someone who is disabled. This unique approach ensures that clients receive support and guidance from individuals who truly understand their experiences and challenges.

The organization is now accepting clients and encourages anyone in need of support to reach out. For more information about Project Make Lemonade, including services, team members, and contact information, please visit their website at www.projectmakelemonade.com.

Contact:

Hayley Lock

Founder and Director

Project Make Lemonade