Cut Flowers Market Size Worth USD 47,965.5 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cut Flowers Market was valued at US$ 28,891.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 47,965.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Cut flowers are a flexible commodity that may be utilized for a range of tasks, such as enhancing gifts or adorning weddings. They are a well-liked option for both consumers and organizations because of the broad variety of colors, shapes, and sizes accessible. The cut flowers industry is likely to develop in the upcoming years. Numerous factors, such as the rise in interest in floral decorations for special events, the popularity of home gardening, and the increase in the gift-giving sector, all contribute to this need.
Market Dynamics
Rising Use of Cut flowers in the Retail and Hospitality Industry.
Floral arrangements and other decorations in hotels and resorts may make the environment feel cozier and more welcoming to guests. Flowers have a reputation for encouraging love, courtship, and chastity. Any floral design for a wedding, a dining establishment, or a hotel will have a positive, loving vibe. Flowers can be used in various theme decorations and sets because they are available in a number of colors and scents. When arranged, flowers can add extra color to the area surrounding the venue and release a calming and uplifting perfume. The cut flower market has expanded significantly thanks to the usage of cut flowers in retail and hospitality for a number of purposes.
Benefits for Health of Cut Flowers
Numerous studies show that fresh plants and flowers have significant effects on one's mental, physical, and emotional health. These benefits can also increase general productivity, problem-solving abilities, and creative ability. In other words, according to the global cut flowers industry, having flowers around the house can improve quality of life by improving contentment and strength and promoting a positive outlook on life. Whether someone is giving or receiving flowers, their presence of them can encourage tighter interactions.
Market Trend
Events are Increasingly Using Floral Decorations.
Floral decorations are a wonderful method for people to express delight. Due to their astounding beauty, they are visually pleasing to everyone and easily attract attention. The many floral arrangements, such as horizontal flower arrangements, oval flower arrangements, triangular flower arrangements, vertical flower arrangements, etc., are suitable for various occasions.
Many florists throughout the world strongly recommend an oval flower arrangement as a type of beautiful oval-shaped floral arrangement. In addition, horizontal flower arrangements are a frequent choice, used by many flower shops and florists on the global market for cut flowers. Flowers had a pungent aroma or perfume, like jasmine, are typically utilized for this purpose.
Vertical flower arrangements include baskets, bouquets, and shapes filled with flowers in vases, which tend to employ flowers with longer stems and a variety of hues and tints. At wedding ceremonies and parties, triangle-shaped flower arrangements are frequently used.
Market Restraint
Problems with Production
Flower farmers have a number of difficulties, particularly in the area of marketing flowers. There are issues with horticulture or production. The role of middlemen in the market for cut flowers needs to be reevaluated, according to the flower growers. Although the flower growers understand the necessity of the intermediaries, they also exploit them when determining prices, assessing flower quality, and weighing the blooms, all of which have a significant impact on the farmers' nominal income. In addition, cut flowers frequently have a short shelf life. Thus, if they aren't sold by then, they are wasted.
The price of flowers varies seasonally in the market for cut flowers worldwide. Some flowers can only bloom during certain seasons and in certain climates. Because of this, the expenses that store owners must bear fluctuate greatly, and the cost of the delivered flowers also does so occasionally.
Segmentation Summary
Type Analysis
The rose segment will record a CAGR of 6.2% and dominate the global market with a share of 41.9% in 2021. The most profitable crops for farmers to sow and develop is rose-cut flowers. Rose-cut flowers are highly sought after for treating acne and assisting with weight loss due to their many benefits.
Over the projected period, Chrysanthemums and Orchids are expected to acquire the third and second-highest shares, with 12.8% and 18.6%, respectively.
Application Analysis
The commercial segment presently holds a significant industry share, and by 2030, it is likely to increase from 83.6% to over 84.7%. Cut flowers are commonly used in commercial settings, including, among others, salons, restaurants, cafes, hotels, and airports. Their use is likely to increase over the prediction years owing to the rising need at wedding events, birthday celebrations, funerals, and at other Institutions.
The increased demand for cut flowers for use in a range of arrangements, such as horizontal floral arrangements, oval flower arrangements, triangular flower arrangements, and vertical flower arrangements, further increases the possibility of their widespread use throughout the projected period.
Flower Color Analysis
In 2021, the purple, lavender, or blue segment held a share of 32.7% and are the most well-liked flower hues among customers. The segment will witness an increase in CAGR of 5.6% during the prognosis years. This is because purple is widely recognized as a symbol of royalty and elegance and because it occurs in a wide range of hues, from pale lavender and lilac to vivid violet and magenta.
Contrarily, the white color segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the course of the projected year, largely because of its spectrum of cup-shaped shades from white to lavender.
Distribution Channel Analysis
In 2021, the online segment acquired revenue of 83.3% of the global cut flowers industry. This is because online portals and websites have proliferated, along with the quick uptake of mobile devices, desktop computers, and laptops, all of which have aided in the expansion of digital channels and met the enormous demand for cut flowers.
Contrary, the offline segment will exceed a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. This is because supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty shops/florists are the key merchants that can meet the highest demand for cut flowers.
Regional Analysis
In 2021, Europe retained the maximum market share, with about 57.4%. Whereas the top three countries that contribute to its highest market revenue are the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. In contrast, the Middle East and Africa held the second-largest market share in 2021, with a share of 23.3%. Over the projection period, they are likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0%.
Among the leading exporting nations worldwide are the Netherlands, Ecuador, Kenya, Columbia, Belarus, Malaysia, Ethiopia, Israel, and China. Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, France, Poland, Netherlands, Denmark, and Italy are among the top importers.
Competitive Landscape
The well-known companies in the global cut flower market are:
Washington Bulb Co., Inc.
Afriflora Sher
The Queen's Flowers
Dümmen Orange
The Kariki Group
Karen Roses
Selecta one
MultiFlora
Rosebud Limited
Oserian
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global cut flower market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Flower Color, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Type
Rose
Chrysanthemum
Carnation
Gerbera
Anthurium
Orchids
Gladiolus
Tuberose
Others
By Application
Home
Commercial
o Restaurants & Cafes
o Hotels
o Airports
o Wedding Destinations
o Salon
o Others
By Flower Color
White
Purple, Lavender, or Blue
Yellow or orange
Red pink
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
o Specialty Store/Florists
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Qatar
Kuwait
Iraq
Madagascar
Kenya
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Rest of the World
