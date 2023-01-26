Rising open source star VictoriaMetrics announces 252% growth in 2022
Startup sees exponential growth, helping increasing numbers of businesses tame data chaos
Our growth this year is testament to the growing demand for time series database monitoring solutions. VictoriaMetrics’ scalability fills a gap in the market that other solutions overlooked”SAN FRANCISCO, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VictoriaMetrics, the leading open source time series database and monitoring solution, today announces a landmark 252% growth in 2022, in a year where the use cases for time series database monitoring soared.

The Ukrainian startup, founded by former engineers from Google, Cloudflare, and Lyft to address scalability issues with existing open source monitoring and observability solutions, reached 100 million downloads in 2022, including one million on GitHub. As the cost for effective scalable monitoring rises, VictoriaMetrics attracts a steady stream of large blue chip clients. This resulted in the company’s enterprise offering growing a staggering 289% over the last 12 months. It now counts technical teams at enterprises such as Ably, Semrush, and Open Cosmos as part of its user base.
"Our growth this year is testament to the growing demand for time series database monitoring solutions. VictoriaMetrics’ scalability fills a gap in the market that other solutions overlooked”, said Roman Khavronenko, Co-Founder of VictoriaMetrics, “The fact that we have achieved this growth completely remotely is proof of the resilience and ingenuity of our team. We're looking forward to continuing to innovate and serve our growing community in the coming year and beyond."
Expanding use cases open up the market
Last year, the company expanded its offerings to meet a vast array of applications., including the integration of its monitoring solution with edge computing technology. A shining example of this is VictoriaMetrics’ collaboration with Open Cosmos, a multi-satellite data platform, to provide scalable edge computing capabilities for the launch of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.
VictoriaMetrics also made an impact at the cutting edge science, assisting the monitoring tasks of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experiment at the European laboratory for particle physics, CERN. The project, focused on examining extra dimensions and dark matter, opted for VictoriaMetrics after encountering scalability issues with long-term monitoring partners Prometheus and InfluxDB.
Finally, as the importance of sustainability rises in the business world, VictoriaMetrics stands out as a solution that prioritises both sustainability and cost-efficiency. The company's benchmarking data showcases its efficiency, with VictoriaMetrics consistently using less CPU, RAM, and storage space for the same workload and data collection compared to similar solutions. This not only helps to reduce the environmental impact but also results in reported significant cost savings of up to 10x for its customers.
Continued innovation: Managed VictoriaMetrics
As the company develops its original open source solution, VictoriaMetrics released Managed VictoriaMetrics on AWS Marketplace in October 2022. The fully-managed service simplifies monitoring for businesses by providing a "production ready" version of the solution on AWS, maintained by VictoriaMetrics' support team. This will free businesses from the need to allocate resources to DevOps tasks such as configuration, maintenance, logs collection, software updates, and backups.
Continued improvements will not slow down in 2023. Amongst several upcoming innovations, the company will release VictoriaLogs, a Go library for use in analytics and monitoring applications, and MetricsQL, a query language that improves upon PromQL. There will also be dedicated upgrades to UI, making monitoring even more accessible to its growing audience.
About VictoriaMetrics
VictoriaMetrics is a fast and scalable open source time series database and monitoring solution, with the company behind it focusing on helping individuals and organizations address their big data challenges through state-of-the-art monitoring and observability solutions.
VictoriaMetrics’ solutions are simultaneously scalable, reliable, easy to use and cost-efficient. They address the needs of organizations with increasingly complex data volumes and the demand for an ever-better observability platform. The company boasts the highest ingestion rates, fastest query performance and smallest disk storage size.
VictoriaMetrics is headquartered in San Francisco with an expanding team distributed across Europe and the United States. The rapidly growing platform has over 50M downloads, thousands of users, and 100+ community contributors to date. Customers include Grammarly, Wix, Adidas and Brandwatch. For more information, please visit https://victoriametrics.com
