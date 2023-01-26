Sneakertopia sprints its way to ArtScience Museum

Sneakertopia in Singapore from Feb. 25-Jul. 30, 2023

The Asian premiere of this new experiential sneaker and street culture exhibition comes fresh off the streets from its hyped debut in Los Angeles

We are so excited to officially launch Sneakertopia in Singapore, where there is a vibrant sneaker culture and art scene. Gushcloud looks forward to bringing more IPs that the world will love” — Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud International