Sneakertopia sprints its way to ArtScience Museum
The Asian premiere of this new experiential sneaker and street culture exhibition comes fresh off the streets from its hyped debut in Los Angeles
We are so excited to officially launch Sneakertopia in Singapore, where there is a vibrant sneaker culture and art scene. Gushcloud looks forward to bringing more IPs that the world will love”SINGAPORE, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtScience Museum is set to become the epicentre of art, culture, fashion, and innovation when Sneakertopia opens its doors to the public on 25 February 2023. Hailing from the United States, this launch not only marks the exhibition’s first steps into Asia, but will also make waves as the first immersive, large-scale exhibition on sneakers to make landfall in Singapore.
— Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud International
An ode to their love of sneakers, Sneakertopia was founded by Emmy Award-winning producer Steve Harris and Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Steve Brown in 2019 to provide a platform where their passion for sneakers can be shared with diverse audiences around the world. Organised by SPACElogic with partners Gushcloud International and SL Experiences, this fresh iteration of Sneakertopia is held in collaboration with ArtScience Museum and promises to be a colourful larger-than-life celebration of the art and culture of sneakers.
Originally born on the streets, sneaker culture has long been driven by artists, athletes and celebrities who expressed their creativity and passion through sneakers. Since then, these shoes have become universal symbols of status and self-expression across different communities, continuing to define pop and street culture today.
Featuring over 100 limited-edition sneakers from some of the most iconic brands in the industry, this much-anticipated exhibition brings together artists, creatives, contributors and brands, to enchant sneaker enthusiasts and casual fans alike. There will also be close to 50 murals, installations, designs and displays related to entertainment, sports, film, art, and other genres on display.
In addition to showcasing works by 13 top US creatives such as McFlyy, Michael Murphy and Mimi Yoon – who explore American street and pop culture through their pieces – this iteration of Sneakertopia shines a spotlight on creative practices from across Singapore and Southeast Asia, offering insights into the regional street culture scene.
Sixteen (16) Singaporean and locally-based creatives including artists Jahan Loh, Sam Lo, Soph O, Kristal Melson and Juls, as well as contemporary art and design collective PHUNK are represented, with renowned sneaker artist and streetwear designer Mr. Sabotage also showcasing his personal archive of vintage Air Jordan Ones and full collection of original Dunks.
Another highlight of Sneakertopia is the never-before-seen artworks by smoluk and Tommii Lim, who will be creating new site-related works specially for the Asian premiere of the show.
“ArtScience Museum is pleased to be collaborating with SPACElogic on this vibrant exhibition that will transport visitors through a series of galleries which pay tribute to the stories of creativity, expression, and innovation behind the world's most iconic footwear. Sneakertopia can be seen as a follow up to our 2017 exhibition Art from the Streets, which was a major survey of street art. This new show delves deeper into one of the quintessential symbols of street culture – the sneaker. Sitting at the intersection of fashion, technology and art, the exhibition explores the cultural significance of sneakers, how they became so highly covetable, and how they have inspired the practices of artists in Singapore and around the world,” said Honor Harger, Vice President of ArtScience Museum and Attractions, Marina Bay Sands.
“After much time and effort, we are excited to finally unveil the new Sneakertopia experience that has been specifically curated for Asia by our teams. Following the successful tour of Attack on Titan: The Exhibition, we look forward to showcasing more of our IP experiences around the world with Sneakertopia,” said Ross Leo, Co-Founder and Executive Director of SL Experiences.
Prior to its Asian debut, Sneakertopia had a successful launch in Los Angeles, followed by two pop-up experiences at the Chongqing Jiebeifang International Consumer Festival in China in October 2021 and at Culture Cartel in Singapore in December 2022.
“We are so excited to officially launch Sneakertopia in Singapore, where there is a vibrant sneaker culture and art scene. The previous Sneakertopia pop-ups in Singapore and China were huge successes, proving that the experience economy is still thriving. As Gushcloud continues to be at the forefront of creating these experiences, we look forward to bringing in more experiences and IPs that the world will love,” said Althea Lim, Co-Founder and CEO of Gushcloud International.
Sneakertopia will run from 25 February to 30 July 2023.
Tickets and Reservations
Tickets are available for purchase from 26 January at all Marina Bay Sands box offices and website. Due to limited capacity and timed entry of the exhibition, guests are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online prior to their visit.
For more information on Sneakertopia, visit https://www.marinabaysands.com/museum/exhibitions/sneakertopia.html
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud Talent Agency Pte Ltd
+ +63 945 985 6111
ross.manicad@gushcloud.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other