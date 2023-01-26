Davos 2023- Corpstage with HBAR's Support to Revolutionise the ESG Management & Reporting
HBAR Foundation announced at Davos 2023 its support to Corpstage for building its platform on Hedera to promote transparency and credibility of ESG Reporting.SINGAPORE, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corpstage, a leading provider of ESG Consulting through its automated platform, is pleased to announce that it has received support from #HBAR to support its efforts to implement blockchain technology for transparent and verifiable reporting.
This support will enable Corpstage to access the large ecosystem of Hedera as well as enable to make ESG management and reporting more accountable. The company is committed to using blockchain technology to eliminate greenwashing, and is excited to be at the forefront of this transformative technology.
"We are honoured to collaborate with HBAR," said CEO Dr Nisha Kohli, CEO of Corpstage. "We are committed to provide an ecosystem of sustainability and to make ESG reporting automated while ensuring credibility and becoming a part of HBAR's ecosystem will enable us to take our efforts to the next level. We are excited to see the impact that our blockchain implementation will have on ESG initiatives of large and small businesses."
The CorpStage platform is a complete sustainability ecosystem, enabling corporates with a sophisticated project management tool that adheres to proper governance and approval processes whilst enabling the generation of #carbonoffsets and social impact credits. The Corpstage team, with the support of the HBAR Foundation, will continue to focus on providing transparent ESG data and insights to breakthrough practices of greenwashing, increase the trust of investors and promote sustainable practices overall. For more information, visit https://www.corpstage.com
About HBAR ( Hedera)
The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation’s six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem.
The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world’s largest problems, and create and control their own economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you’re building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you. For additional information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org
